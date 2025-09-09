MASTERPIECE SPOTLIGHT PAYS TRIBUTE TO GARY BUNT

Front Cover

SUMMER 2025 EDITION FEATURES 12 DISTINGUISHED ARTISTS WORLDWIDE

Art connects us. It speaks beyond borders, beyond time.” — — Path to Art NY Project

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Masterpiece Spotlight, presented by Path to Art NY Project, announces the release of its Summer 2025 edition, a special issue that pays tribute to the late British artist Gary Bunt (1957–2025) while showcasing the creativity of 12 distinguished artists worldwide.

This edition features Gary Bunt alongside Arbelio Fontes Rodríguez, Jessica Li, Sangwon Lee, Truda Chang, Alessandra Verdi, Brad Teare, Virginie Schroeder, Jayde Kim, Daniel Martínez, Holly Liu, and Sarah Mari Shaboyan. Each brings a unique voice and vision, reflecting the diversity and vitality of contemporary art today.

"Masterpiece Spotlight, presented by Path to Art NY Project, is more than a magazine — it is a platform where artists are seen, heard, and celebrated. We showcase powerful works and the stories behind them — the dreams, faith, and moments that shape each creation. Art connects us. It speaks beyond borders, beyond time. Through these pages, we invite you to discover, to feel, and to be inspired. Welcome to a space where creativity meets the soul."

The tribute to Gary Bunt is a centerpiece of this issue. His poetic paintings captured the beauty of everyday life with warmth and humanity, and Masterpiece Spotlight is honored to preserve his legacy within its pages, ensuring that his art continues to inspire audiences worldwide.

This edition also introduces the Art Meets People initiative, which welcomes anyone — regardless of profession or training — to share original artwork and personal stories. Selected participants will be featured in the next issue of Masterpiece Spotlight, joining established artists in celebrating the universal spirit of creativity.

For more information, visit: www.pathtoartnyproject.com

Masterpiece Spotlight ISSUE 02 | summer 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.