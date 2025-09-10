Cell Therapy Raw Materials Market Set to Reach $10.6 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Cell Therapy Raw Materials Market Through 2025?

There has been a significant increase in the size of the cell therapy raw materials market recently. The market is expected to expand from $4.20 billion in 2024 to $5.07 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%. Several factors have contributed to this growth during the historical period, including the continual expansion of contract development and manufacturing organizations, a rise in the number of autoimmune and genetic disorders, increased government and private funding, a growing emphasis on scalable manufacturing processes, and a surge in clinical trials.

In the forthcoming years, the market size of cell therapy raw materials is predicted to experience a substantial rise. The market is projected to reach $10.61 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 20.3%. The projected growth during the forecast period can be credited to the growing demand for regenerative medicine, the escalation in adoption of personalized therapies, amplified investment in cell and gene therapy research and development, a rise in the approval for cell-based therapies, and increased cognizance about advanced therapy medicinal products. Major trends expected during the forecast period include improvements in cell culture technology, the combination of automation in bioprocessing, progressions in xeno-free and chemically defined media, innovations in cryopreservation technologies, and the establishment of closed-system bioreactors.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Cell Therapy Raw Materials Market?

The expansion of the cell therapy raw materials market is projected to be propelled by the escalating utilization of regenerative medicine. Regenerative medicine is a medical field dedicated to reestablishing or reinstating normal functionality through the replacement, engineering or regeneration of human cells, tissues, or organs. The surge in regenerative medicine is attributed to the growing burden of chronic and degenerative diseases, which increase the demand for therapies that repair or replace damaged tissues instead of merely managing symptoms. Raw materials for cell therapy are instrumental in enhancing regenerative medicine by providing crucial components such as growth factors, cell culture media, enzymes, and scaffolds. These components are necessary for the growth, expansion, and maintenance of therapeutic cells utilized in repairing or regenerating damaged tissues and organs. For instance, the US-based National Library of Medicine reported in January 2025 that 32 new gene therapies, which include genetically modified cell therapies, received approval in 2024. Hence, the escalating utilization of regenerative medicine is a key driver propelling the expansion of the cell therapy raw materials market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Cell Therapy Raw Materials Market?

Major players in the Cell Therapy Raw Materials Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• Merck KGaA

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Corning Incorporated

• Lonza Group AG

• Grifols SA

• Wuxi AppTec Co. Ltd.

• Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

• Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA.

What Are The Top Trends In The Cell Therapy Raw Materials Industry?

Leading companies in the cell therapy raw materials market are leaning towards the creation of novel solutions like good manufacturing practice (GMP)-compliant production to ensure safety, uniformity, and adherence to regulations throughout the process of cell therapy production. Essentially, GMP-compliant manufacturing is a framework ensuring consistent production based on the quality criteria set by regulatory bodies to mitigate risks in pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturing. For example, in April 2025, the American-based life science and clinical research company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., opened a US Advanced Therapies Collaboration Centre (ATxCC). The centre is set up to aid the development and marketing of cell and gene therapies. By providing comprehensive support for cGMP manufacturing, introducing advanced technologies, and facilitating the optimization of processes, it enhances cell therapy development. Moreover, it encourages collaboration to surmount production difficulties and expedite commercialization.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Cell Therapy Raw Materials Market

The cell therapy raw materials market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Stem Cell Based Raw Materials, Gene Therapy Raw Materials, CAR-T Cell Therapy Raw Materials

2) By Product Type: Media, Sera, Cell Culture Supplements, Antibodies, Reagents And Buffers, Other Product Types

3) By End User: Biopharmaceutical And Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organization And Contract Manufacturing Organization, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Stem Cell Based Raw Materials: Growth Factors, Cytokines, Cell Culture Media

2) By Gene Therapy Raw Materials: Transfection Reagents, Nucleotides And Enzymes, Cell Culture Media For Gene Modification

3) By Car-T Cell Therapy Raw Materials: T Cell Activation Reagents, Cell Expansion Media, Cryopreservation Agents

View the full cell therapy raw materials market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cell-therapy-raw-materials-global-market-report

Global Cell Therapy Raw Materials Market - Regional Insights

In the 2025 Cell Therapy Raw Materials Global Market Report, North America emerged as the dominant region for the reported year. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the highest growth rate in the upcoming period. Regions analyzed in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

