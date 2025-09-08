H.R. 655, The Dalles Watershed Development Act

H.R. 655 would direct the Forest Service to convey 150 acres of federal land in the Mount Hood National Forest to the city of Dalles, Oregon, without consideration and subject to valid existing rights, if the city requests the land. Under the bill, the city would be required to pay all costs associated with a conveyance, and the land would need to be used for public purposes.

According to the Forest Service, the land does not generate any receipts for the federal government and any costs associated with conveying the land under the bill would be paid by the city. Thus, CBO estimates that enacting the bill would have no effect on the federal budget.

