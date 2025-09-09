New director appointed to lead SA Museum

Release date: 09/09/25

Dr Samantha Hamilton has been announced as the new director of the South Australian Museum.

Dr Hamilton brings to Adelaide more than two decades of strategic leadership in cultural institutions with extensive experience in materials science and working alongside First Nations communities.

Her PhD research focused on ensuring best practice protocols in the preservation and accessibility of First Nations collections.

Currently the chief executive officer of Rock Art Australia and the President of the Australian Institute for the Conservation of Cultural Materials (AICCM), Dr Hamilton has previously held senior leadership roles with Museums Victoria and Arts Centre Melbourne.

Her appointment comes at a time where the Museum, in partnership with the State Government, continues to implement all six of the recommendations contained in the Premier’s Review Report handed down in September 2024.

Dr Hamilton will relocate to Adelaide and begin her role as SA Museum director on 20 October 2025.

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

I congratulate Dr Hamilton on her appointment and I look forward to seeing the South Australian Museum thrive under her leadership.

The South Australian Museum is much loved institution in South Australia and

Dr Hamilton brings a wealth of experience to this important role.

I’m confident she will continue to strengthen the Museum as the home of South Australia’s cultural and scientific heritage, ensuring future generations benefit from the research and engagement with its vast collections, as we continue to deliver on the outcomes of the Premier’s Review.

Attributable to Professor Robert Saint AM, Chair of the South Australian Museum

The South Australian Museum Board is delighted with the appointment of Dr Hamilton as Director of the SA Museum.

Dr Hamilton has a wealth of expertise and experience that aligns well with the strengths of the SA Museum, in particular her leadership of national and international research initiatives, which will further support the Board’s determination to maintain the SA Museum as a research powerhouse.

Dr Hamilton is committed to ethical engagement with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities through the co-design of protocols and programs that celebrate and preserve cultural heritage with integrity and respect.

This ensures that, as the custodians of their culture, these communities will play a leadership role in the care of items and ancestors held by the SA Museum.

The Board looks forward to working with Dr Hamilton to further grow the positive impact our wonderful Museum has on the lives of South Australians.

Attributable to Dr Samantha Hamilton

It is a privilege to join the South Australian Museum, one of the nation’s most important cultural and scientific institutions.

I am inspired by the integrity of its research and the power of its collections.

I look forward to working alongside the Board, staff, volunteers, supporters, partners, First Nations communities and the broader public to shape a Museum that honours truth-telling, embraces curiosity, and reflects the richness and complexity of South Australia.

This Museum is of state, national and global significance. I am honoured to lead it into a new era, one grounded in respect, innovation, and shared purpose, where science, culture, and community come together to create a place of knowledge, connection, and belonging for all South Australians.