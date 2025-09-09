Healthy Kids Academy Opens Registration for 2025–2026 Health and Wellness Program

Healthy Kids Academy opens enrollment for 2025–2026, offering a holistic health and wellness program for children ages 6–18.

One-year online program blends science, nature, and wellness to equip kids ages 6–18 with lifelong health skills.

When young people learn how their bodies work and how to care for them, they carry those skills for life.” — Dr. Eli Camp, ND, VNMI, DHANP

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parents seeking to empower their children with lifelong health skills now have a new resource. Healthy Kids Academy (HKA), co-founded by Deborah Langheld, ND, MPH, CHES, LMT, PMP and Eli Camp, ND, VNMI, DHANP, has officially opened registration for its innovative, one-year online program serving students ages 6–18.The 46-week curriculum blends modern science with naturopathic, indigenous, and integrative healing traditions. Weekly content includes:• One recorded video lesson (60–90 minutes)• An interactive worksheet and hands-on activity• An optional live Zoom session for Q&A and group learningStudents are divided into three age groups—6–9, 10–13, and 14–18—and explore topics such as anatomy and physiology, nutrition, herbal medicine, homeopathy, lifestyle medicine, environmental health, first aid, and the healing power of community.“The best education begins with wonder—and with a deep respect for the intelligence of every child,” says Dr. Langheld, who brings over 20 years of experience in natural medicine, engineering, and health education.“When young people learn how their bodies work and how to care for them, they carry those skills for life. This program is about raising confident, health-literate future leaders,” adds Dr. Camp, a veteran naturopathic physician with two decades of pediatric and family practice experience.Program Details• Registration: August 18 – September 2, 2025• Start Date: September 8, 2025• Cost: $199 per school year (family discounts available)• Format: Online (recorded-only or live Zoom enrollment)• Breaks: Fall, Winter Holidays, Spring, and MidsummerEnrollment is limited for the live Zoom option, while recorded-only access remains open year-round.About Healthy Kids AcademyHealthy Kids Academy is a collaborative initiative of Dr. Deborah Langheld and Dr. Eli Camp , merging decades of medical, educational, and community experience. Its mission is to equip youth with practical health skills, critical thinking, and a strong connection to the natural world—preparing them for healthy, resilient futures.Media Contact:Healthy Kids Academy📧 HKA@LongshadowsRanch.net

