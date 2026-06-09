Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 6/1/26-6/5/26  

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. Monday, June 1 No public meetings Tuesday, June 2 10:00 am: Major case briefing Virtual 12:00 pm: Lunch meeting Salt Lake City 1:15 pm: Stakeholder meeting Virtual 2:00 pm: Constituent meeting Office of the Attorney General 2:45 pm: Case briefing Virtual Wednesday, June 3 – Thursday, June 4 Attorney General Brown was in Dana Point, California for a Republican Attorneys General Association conference. 11:00 am (Thursday): Moderated a panel discussion on Medicaid Fraud with General Rokita (IN), General Bird (IA), General Labrador (ID) and General Coleman (KY) Friday, June 5 9:00 am: Meeting with the Chief Deputy Virtual Attorney General Brown traveled to Indianapolis, Indiana for the wedding of his son.

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