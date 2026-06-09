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Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 6/1/26-6/5/26  

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. 

Monday, June 1 

No public meetings   

Tuesday, June 2 

10:00 am: Major case briefing 

Virtual  

12:00 pm: Lunch meeting 

Salt Lake City 

1:15 pm: Stakeholder meeting 

Virtual 

2:00 pm: Constituent meeting 

Office of the Attorney General 

2:45 pm: Case briefing 

Virtual 

Wednesday, June 3 – Thursday, June 4 

Attorney General Brown was in Dana Point, California for a Republican Attorneys General Association conference.  

11:00 am (Thursday): Moderated a panel discussion on Medicaid Fraud with General Rokita (IN), General Bird (IA), General Labrador (ID) and General Coleman (KY)

Friday, June 5 

9:00 am: Meeting with the Chief Deputy 

Virtual 

Attorney General Brown traveled to Indianapolis, Indiana for the wedding of his son. 

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Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 6/1/26-6/5/26  

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