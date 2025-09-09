Emmy-Nominated Actor and Producer Masi Oka Joins Thirdverse as Investor and Advisor for Japanese IP and XR Entertainment

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thirdverse , Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo; CEO: Masaru Ohnogi), an industry leading developer of immersive XR games, announced that Emmy-nominated actor and producer Masi Oka has joined the company as a strategic investor and advisor.Internationally known for his iconic role as Hiro Nakamura in NBC’s hit TV series “HEROES,” Oka earned an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Beyond acting, he has also played a key role in introducing Japanese IP into Western Entertainment through the film “Ready Player One.” Currently, he is involved in numerous live-action adaptations of Japanese IPs for both film and television and he is the founder of the award-winning gaming company Mobius Digital.As demand for immersive experiences grows and global audiences increasingly embrace Japanese pop culture, Oka’s appointment marks a strategic milestone in Thirdverse’s mission to pioneer social XR powered by world-renowned IPs.His appointment comes on the heels of Thirdverse’s recently announced VR collaboration with Sanrio, “Hello Kitty Skyland,” which brings one of Japan’s most beloved characters into an immersive, shared-world experience.By leveraging Oka’s deep relationships with Japanese IP holders and his extensive global entertainment network, Thirdverse aims to accelerate new projects and expand its reach through high-impact collaborations with top-tier talent and studios.■ Comment from Masi Oka"I want to bring Japan’s rich storytelling and characters to the world through cutting-edge technology and creativity. I’m excited to join Thirdverse in building the future of entertainment together – where beloved worlds come alive in XR."■ Comment from Thirdverse CEO Masaru Ohnogi"We’re honored to welcome Masi-san to Thirdverse! His vision, global experience, and deep love for Japanese culture are perfectly aligned with our mission to reimagine how fans interact with their favorite stories in virtual spaces. When I learned that he was involved in the production of “Ready Player One,” a film that greatly inspired our company’s founding, I felt a special connection. As Team Japan, we aim to take on the world together!"■ About Masi OkaBorn in Shibuya, Tokyo, Masi Oka moved to the U.S. at the age of six. After graduating from Brown University with degrees in mathematics and computer science, he began his career at ILM (Industrial Light & Magic), contributing to visual effects on films such as the 'Star Wars' series. As an actor, he gained global fame for his role in “Heroes” and has continued to work internationally. He is currently leading multiple Hollywood adaptations of Japanese IPs and serves as an advisor to multiple technology and media ventures and is a recognized force in cross-cultural entertainment innovation. He also founded the game studio Mobius Digital, which developed Outer Wilds, a title that won several prestigious awards including the BAFTA Best Game Award, and has earned high acclaim in the gaming industry.■ About ThirdverseThirdverse is a XR game studio with a vision to create a new virtual world where one billion people can live. With development bases in Japan and San Francisco, the studio is committed to delivering immersive XR gaming experiences to a global audience. Its latest title, Hello Kitty Skyland, signals the beginning of broader collaborations that blend beloved characters with cutting-edge social gameplay. For more information, visit https://thirdverse.io/en/ The information in this release is current as of the announcement date and is subject to change without notice.

