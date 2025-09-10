Campus Connect Group Acquires ProEducation Solutions, Expanding Its Leadership in Education Software

The acquisition strengthens Campus Connect’s position as a strategic software partner for education institutions by integrating ProEd’s financial aid technology

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Campus Connect Group (“Campus Connect”), an Edtech holding company dedicated to acquiring and operating mission-critical education software businesses, today announced the acquisition of ProEducation Solutions (“ProEd”), a leading provider of financial aid verification and compliance software and services.

The acquisition strengthens Campus Connect’s position as a strategic software partner for education institutions by integrating ProEd’s trusted financial aid technology with Campus Connect’s group of student information and financial aid software and services.

Building a Comprehensive Financial Aid Solution

Founded in the early 2000s, ProEd helps colleges and universities streamline financial aid processing through products such as ProVerifier+, its flagship financial aid verification platform, as well as consulting and call center support services. With customers that include large public universities, ProEd has built a reputation for accuracy, compliance, and efficiency in a highly regulated environment.

“ProEd has been an innovator in making Financial Aid processes more efficient for institutions and more transparent for students,” said Conor Smith, CEO of Campus Connect Group. “We are excited to partner with Paul and the ProEd team to build on their legacy and extend Campus Connect’s role as a trusted partner to colleges and universities navigating today’s financial aid landscape.”

Commitment to Customers and Growth

ProEd will continue to operate under its existing brand, with Paul continuing to lead the company as CEO moving forward. Campus Connect will provide additional resources, operational support, and strategic alignment across its group of companies to accelerate innovation and ensure uninterrupted service for institutions.

“We are excited to partner with Campus Connect. It aligns with our mission to provide superior products and services to our clients and their students. Joining Campus Connect gives ProEd a permanent, reliable partner that shares our commitment to this mission.” said Paul Gilroy, CEO of ProEd Solutions.

About Campus Connect Group

Campus Connect Group is a strategic Edtech holding company that acquires, operates, and scales mission-critical software and services for education institutions over the long-term. Its portfolio includes Global Financial Aid Services, Great Exposure (CampusLogin), and STARS Campus Solutions, with solutions supporting financial aid, student information systems, enrollment, and student success.

About ProEducation Solutions

ProEd Solutions provides financial aid verification, compliance software, and consulting services to colleges and universities across the United States. With decades of expertise in Title IV regulations and student financial aid processing, ProEd helps institutions ensure compliance, improve efficiency, and deliver better service to students.

