247Tasker Launches Hybrid Freelance Platform Connecting Digital Professionals and Local Service Providers

247Tasker connects digital freelancers and local taskers on one platform — from coders and designers to electricians, carpenters, and delivery riders.

New platform introduces AI-powered job matching and integrated tools to support both global freelancers and on-demand local workers.

247Tasker is more than a marketplace, it’s a bridge between digital freelancers and local experts, creating opportunity and equality across geographies” — Haroon Usman, Founder of 247Tasker

NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 247Tasker announced the official launch of its hybrid freelance platform , designed to bring together digital professionals and local service providers under one system. The platform enables individuals and businesses to access a wide range of services, from remote web development to in-person repairs, within a single account.The launch comes at a time when the freelance workforce is undergoing rapid expansion. According to industry studies, more than 70 million Americans now engage in freelance work, contributing over $1.3 trillion annually to the U.S. economy. Despite this growth, most digital marketplaces have historically separated online professionals such as coders, designers, and marketers from local workers, including electricians, carpenters, and delivery drivers.247Tasker aims to address this gap by integrating both categories of professionals into one system. A small business owner can now hire a graphic designer remotely while also booking a local technician through the same platform.“Skill is skill, whether applied in a digital workspace or at a local job site,” said Haroon Usman, Founder of 247Tasker. “Our platform provides equal visibility and tools for both groups, reducing barriers between industries and geographies.”-Platform Features Introduced at LaunchAt launch, 247Tasker includes several tools designed to support freelancers and clients:• Integrated Communication: Built-in chat, audio, and video calling.• Secure File Sharing and Tracking: Features for project monitoring and revision handling. Escrow Payments Powered by Stripe: Ensuring funds are released upon client approval.• Radius-Based Search: Allowing clients to locate nearby service providers alongside global freelancers.• Wallet and Budget Controls: Options for pre-loaded payments and financial management.• Community Feed: A space for professionals to share work, updates, and opportunities.The system also includes multi-step verification with email, phone, government ID, and payment validation to help reduce fraudulent activity.Hamza Khalid, CEO of 247Tasker, explained: “By combining digital freelance work with local service opportunities, we are building a bridge that supports inclusion, transparency, and trust within the freelance economy.”- AI-Powered Job MatchingAnother component of the platform is its AI-driven job matching system, which helps clients connect with the most relevant freelancers based on experience, skills, and location. This feature is designed to shorten the hiring process and improve project outcomes.-Toward Economic InclusionBeyond technology, 247Tasker’s stated mission is to create more balanced opportunities for professionals across geographies. By offering both digital freelancers and local workers access to the same infrastructure, the company seeks to reduce barriers tied to location, privilege, or industry.Planned future updates include expanded AI career tools, enhanced business integrations, and additional local support services.- About 247Tasker247Tasker is a hybrid freelance marketplace combining digital professionals and local service providers on one platform. With tools for communication, secure payments, and AI job matching, it enables businesses, households, and individuals to access a wide range of professional services through a single account.

