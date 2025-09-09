One of the largest emeralds in Brazil goes to auction with an initial bid of USD 19 million

Valued at USD 365 million, the piece will be auctioned with a minimum bid set at USD 19 million. Valued at USD 365 million, the piece will be auctioned with a minimum bid set at USD 19 million. Valued at USD 365 million, the piece will be auctioned with a minimum bid set at USD 19 million.

SãO PAULO - SãO PAULO, SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the largest and most valuable emerald "cangas" ever found in Brazil will be sold in an online auction by the Positivo Leilões platform ( www.positivoleiloes.com.br ) , between September 18 and 23. Weighing 241 kg, the precious stone was extracted from Serra da Carnaíba, in the municipality of Pindobaçu, Bahia, a region internationally recognized for harboring some of the most extraordinary emerald discoveries in the world. Valued at USD 365 million , the piece will be auctioned with a minimum bid set at USD 19 million The emerald "canga" for sale is about 90cm x 40cm. Its structure consists of a block of schist and quartz rock, formed by the compaction of thin layers of minerals pressed over millions of years by nature itself, creating the perfect conditions for the emergence of this rare crystal. On this mineral base, there is a high concentration of emeralds. It is estimated that between 45% and 50% of its total mass, approximately 110 to 120 kilograms, corresponds to natural state emerald crystals.According to a report signed by gemologist Norman Michael Rodi, graduated from the GIA (Gemological Institute of America), the world's leading institution for precious gem certification, the piece to be auctioned exhibits above-average size and weight. The expert highlights that the emeralds have balanced dimensions and colors, displaying a hexagonal shape with shades ranging from a soft, almost milky green to the traditional translucent emerald green, along with excellent preservation and strong visual contrast. These characteristics are typical of the most valued and desired gemstones in the world."It is uncommon to find an emerald 'canga' of this magnitude and degree of preservation. We are facing a geological rarity that encapsulates the fascination emeralds evoke worldwide," says Erick Soares Teles, the auctioneer responsible for the event. "The piece is a true spectacle for the eyes. Whoever acquires this treasure will not only add a precious stone to their collection but also a unique mineral record in the world. It is a genuine natural treasure with significant financial appeal, coveted by collectors and major international investors," he concludes.Serra da Carnaíba: The Cradle of Brazilian EmeraldsThe Serra da Carnaíba region, in the Bahian municipality of Pindobaçu, stands out as one of the most notable emerald extraction centers in Brazil and the world. The discovery of the first deposits in the 1960s changed local history, transforming the small district into an international reference, thanks to the quality and abundance of its precious stones. The main mineral in the region is the emerald, a noble variety of beryl, formed in intense green hexagonal crystals—a characteristic that distinguishes Carnaíba in the global market. The emeralds there are mainly found in schist veins, a dark rock resulting from the compaction of thin layers of minerals over millions of years. This singular geological environment provides the ideal conditions for the development of rare crystals, many with high purity, transparency, and color, characteristics that add value and attract interest from collectors and major investors worldwide.Emeralds form from complex geological processes occurring over millions of years, usually in regions of intense tectonic activity. Their origin is associated with the reaction between beryllium-rich rocks and hydrothermal fluids containing chromium and sometimes vanadium—elements responsible for these stones' characteristic green color. This encounter mainly occurs in schist or pegmatite veins, where high pressures and temperatures promote beryl crystallization, leading to the formation of emerald crystals. The result is one of the rarest and most valued gems in the world, whose beauty is directly linked to the uniqueness and geological conditions of the location where they are found.

