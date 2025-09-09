FREE FAMILY-FRIENDLY FAN DAY HOSTED BY REGISTIX RACING & JR MOTORSPORTS

Registix Racing Fan Day 2025 | Saturday, September 20 | Cornelius, NC

Cornelius Event Features Driver Autographs, Sweepstakes Giveaway, Car Design Reveal, Race Viewing Party, Kid Zone, Food Trucks & More.

CORNELIUS, NC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Registix, the nation’s leading home improvement liquidator, is teaming up with JR Motorsports to host a Free Fan Day celebration on Saturday, September 20, at CLT Wholesale.Racing fans and community members are invited to this public event for a day of fun and racing excitement.Highlights of Registix Racing Fan Day include:• Driver Autograph Session• Sweepstakes Giveaway• Car Design Reveal• Truck Series Viewing Party• Food Trucks & Kids’ ActivitiesJR Motorsports drivers Connor Zilisch and Justin Allgaier will be available to sign autographs. They will be joined by JR Motorsports CEO and Co-Owner Kelley Earnhardt Miller.“It’s been great getting to work with everyone at Registix this year and getting them to Victory Lane,” said Connor Zilisch. “We’ve had a lot of fun already and I know that everyone will have a good time later this month at Fan Day. I know all of us are looking forward to it.”“We’ve been amazed by how the fans have welcomed us into the racing community this year. Fan Day is a way to give back to the community and celebrate with fans and families right here in the Charlotte area,” said Registix CEO Filip Maciolowski. “We’re excited to see everyone there.”The event is free and open to the public. Fans can RSVP and stay up-to-date through the official Registix Racing Fan Day 2025 event page or Facebook Event CLT Wholesale is located at 10847 Bailey Rd, Cornelius, NC 28031 and open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Saturday. Exclusive deals and race-day merchandise will be available for purchase during Registix Racing Fan Day 2025.About RegistixRegistix is pioneering the future of reverse logistics and liquidation. Specializing in the Home Improvement sector, Registix’s fast, flexible, and tailored solutions support the liquidation strategies of Fortune 100 companies.To learn how partnering with Registix can unlock value from your excess inventory and returns, visit Registix.com About CLT WholesaleCLT Wholesale is the Carolinas’ Liquidation Superstore, providing undeniable value on merchandise from top brands. Specializing in Home Improvement goods, CLT Wholesale is the top choice for discounts on scratch & dent appliances, tools, furniture, and more. Open to the public, additional bulk order discounts are available to resellers.Learn more at www.CLTWholesale.net About JR MotorsportsJR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 24th year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2024. The company also owns seven titles in regional Late Model divisions with consecutive championships in 2022-23 and a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.