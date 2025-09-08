Tyree Traylor's 'Enjoiy This' Coloring Book — A Creative and Therapeutic Resource Uplifting the Neurodiverse Community

Enjoiy This - Dedicated to the Neurodiverse Community

Coloring Book Supports Neurodivergent Children & Adults : A Calming, Creative Tool Backed by Real Data — ‘Enjoy This: Dedicated to the Neurodiverse Community’

Doing your best is taking action because you love it, not because you’re expecting a reward. Most people do the exact opposite: They only take action when they expect a reward” — Don Miguel Ruiz

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tyree Traylor, a multi-talented illustrator, activist, actor, producer, and creative director from the Compton and Hawthorne communities of Los Angeles, is proud to announce the launch of his trademarked project: “Enjoiy This”, a groundbreaking coloring book designed to support the neurodiverse community — particularly minorities — through creativity and research-backed therapeutic tools.Inspired by his lived experience and a desire to uplift underrepresented voices, Tyree created and illustrated this vibrant and meaningful coloring book as both an artistic expression and a social mission. The project is backed by findings from the “Enjoiy This Coloring Book Survey: Exploring Therapeutic Coloring Benefits for Minorities with Neurodiverse Disorders”, which highlights the emotional, cognitive, and social benefits of coloring for neurodivergent individuals, especially within underserved communities.“This book is about more than art — it’s about healing, representation, and empowerment,” says Traylor. “I wanted to create something that speaks directly to those who’ve felt overlooked, and give them a joyful, creative way to connect with themselves.”With its bold illustrations and culturally resonant themes, Enjoiy This is both a personal passion project and part of a broader global mission to destigmatize neurodiversity, promote mental wellness, and foster inclusion through creative expression.Partnership OpportunitiesTyree is actively seeking retail partnerships, corporate sponsors, and social impact collaborators to bring Enjoiy Thisto a wider audience. By aligning with companies that value diversity, inclusion, and mental health, Tyree aims to expand the book’s reach globally — from classrooms and therapy centers to bookstores and online marketplaces.About Tyree TraylorHailing from Compton and Hawthorne, Tyree Traylor is a dynamic creative force — blending art, advocacy, and entertainment. With a background in illustration, acting, producing, and directing, his work is rooted in elevating marginalized communities and telling stories that inspire change.Media Contact:Name: Tyree Traylor Email: tyreetraylor@overyourhead.orgWebsite/Portfolio: http://enjoiythis.carrd.co Location: Los Angeles, CA

Enjoiy This Coloring Book : Dedicated to the Neurodivergent Community (Stop Motion)

