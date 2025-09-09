Enersee Raises €4M Late-Seed Round as Global Enterprise Customers Prove ROI and Legacy Energy Systems Fall Behind

Enersee funding announcement Joachim Vleminckx, CEO & Co-Founder at Enersee

Enterprises across sectors use Enersee’s AI-native Virtual Energy Manager to cut costs, reduce emissions, and stay ahead of compliance.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enersee , the AI-native platform redefining enterprise energy management, today announced it has raised a €4 million late-seed funding round, led by 6 Degrees Capital , with participation from Peak, Alex Brabers, Bernard Hazard, Laurent Michiels and Vincent Nagels. As top European customers validate its impact, Enersee is emerging as the category leader set to replace legacy energy systems that overwhelm teams with dashboards but fail to drive action.Enersee’s platform acts as a Virtual Energy Manager — automating analysis, detecting anomalies, prioritizing the most critical issues, and dispatching fixes. By turning energy monitoring into energy action, Enersee enables enterprises with large building portfolios or production sites—where energy is a major cost driver—to cut expenses, reduce emissions, and stay compliant with tightening regulations.Customer proof at scaleAt Delhaize, which is part of Ahold Delhaize Group, Enersee uncovered inefficiencies that reduced one store’s monthly energy bill from €20,000 to €12,000 — a 35% cut — by correcting refrigeration settings alone."We selected Enersee to roll it out across 700 Delhaize supermarkets and affiliates because it's an innovative energy platform that offers immediate gains. Enersee also lets them benchmark with comparable stores to optimize cooling (cold storage and refrigeration cabinets) and heating (store areas) efficiency during both colder and warmer seasons." — Ruben de Vos, Energy & Engineering Manager at Delhaize Belgium.When working with a German discount retailer, Enersee identified 12x more anomalies and cost-saving opportunities than manual methods, revealing potential savings of €35 million annually if deployed globally.Another prominent customer now manages their entire building portfolio with a lean team of three, compared to twelve previously required, thanks to Enersee’s automation.“With legacy EMS, teams were drowning in unread dashboards and false alarms,” said Joachim Vleminckx, Co-Founder and CEO of Enersee. “Enersee changes that. Our platform gives energy and facility teams the Virtual Energy Manager they’ve always needed—one that highlights the issues that matter most, links them to financial and environmental ROI, and ensures action actually happens.These teams are often structurally understaffed, and without AI it’s impossible to minimize energy’s impact on the bottom line. This funding allows us to expand internationally and accelerate our roadmap so every enterprise can turn monitoring into action.”Funding to accelerate expansionThe new investment will be used to grow Enersee’s customer success and product teams, scale international rollouts, and expand platform functionality. Roadmap priorities include tariff-normalized cost views, deeper solar/building integration/battery modules, and automated contractor dispatching to ensure that identified issues and opportunities are rapidly resolved.“Enterprise demand for real energy action—not more dashboards—is exploding,” said Lucas Stoops, Partner at 6 Degrees Capital. “Enersee’s AI-native platform is setting a new standard in energy management. Their proven traction with global enterprise companies shows that this is not just a future vision—it’s happening today, with measurable ROI and clear climate impact.”About EnerseeEnersee is the AI-native Virtual Energy Manager built for enterprise energy and facility teams. Acting as an extension of the energy department, Enersee automates operational efficiency—detecting anomalies and quick wins, pinpointing root causes, and dispatching fixes to the right teams. Beyond day-to-day operations, the platform also supports AI-driven audits, scenario planning, and project tracking to ensure investments deliver maximum energy savings, CO₂ reduction, and compliance with tightening regulations. By replacing legacy systems with actionable intelligence, Enersee helps organizations cut costs, strengthen resilience, and accelerate decarbonization. Headquartered in Belgium, Enersee works with enterprise and public-sector leaders across retail, real estate, pharma, and healthcare.About 6 Degrees Capital6 Degrees Capital is an early-stage venture capital firm with offices in Belgium and the United Kingdom. Investing primarily in Europe, the firm backs disruptive technologies that solve real customer pain points. Specialised in enterprise software, AI, and Fintech, 6 Degrees partners with extraordinary founders, helping them scale across Seed, Series A and Series B.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.