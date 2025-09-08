MidasAutomotive.com Appoints New Director of Operations to Accelerate Growth and Community Impact

Jeff Rematta, Midasautomotive.com Director of Operations

MidasAutomotive.com announces Jeff Rametta as its new Director of Operations, pivotal moment in the company’s expansion across Mississippi and Tennessee.

Cars don’t run without proper care—and neither do communities, said Jason Weatherford, CEO and Multi-Store Owner.” — Jason Weatherford

TUPELO, MS, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MidasAutomotive.com proudly announces the appointment of Jeff Rametta as its new Director of Operations, marking a pivotal moment in the company’s continued expansion across Mississippi and Tennessee.With seven thriving locations and a reputation for excellence backed by the Midas Golden Guarantee, the addition of Jeff Rametta to the executive team signals a bold step forward in operational leadership, innovation, and customer experience.“Cars don’t run without proper care—and neither do communities,” said Jason Weatherford, CEO and Multi-Store Owner. “Our new Director of Operations brings a passion for precision, a heart for service, and a track record of scaling operations while keeping people at the center. This is more than a hire—it’s a commitment to our customers, employees, and the towns we call home."Jeff Rametta joins MidasAutomotive.com with “over 30 years of experience in automotive operations, team development, and customer service excellence”, and will oversee day-to-day operations, employee engagement, and strategic growth initiatives.“I’m honored to join a company that blends performance with purpose,” said Jeff Rametta. “MidasAutomotive.com isn’t just fixing cars—it’s fueling communities. I look forward to building on that legacy and driving forward with integrity, innovation, and impact.”This appointment follows a year of major milestones, including sweeping regional awards and the expansion into Southaven, Olive Branch, Memphis-Brookhaven, and Memphis-Pleasant View. With over 40 service bays and the capacity to serve 40,000 vehicles annually, MidasAutomotive.com continues to lead the way in trusted automotive care.About MidasAutomotive.comMidasAutomotive.com operates seven locations across North Mississippi and the Memphis metro area, offering expert service in brakes, tires, oil changes, engine maintenance, and more. With a customer-first philosophy and a commitment to community, MidasAutomotive.com is redefining what it means to be a local auto shop.For media inquiries, contact:J. Ronald OswaltChief Marketing Officer📞 662-269-1993 | 📞 662-263-6396📧 ron@midasautomotive.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.