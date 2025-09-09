SGS Nutrasource Awards NutraStrong™ Collagen Verified Certification to Lonza Capsules & Health Ingredients

UC-II® collagen product has gained NutraStrong™ Collagen Verified certification

GUELPH, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS Nutrasource is delighted to award Lonza CHI, a leading supplier in the joint health ingredient space, with NutraStrong™ Collagen Verified certification for its UC-IIcollagen product.The NutraStrong™ Collagen Verified program, developed by SGS Nutrasource, is the first independent certification system dedicated to evaluating and verifying the identity, source, safety and quality of collagen ingredients and products to ensure that consumers receive what is claimed on the label.Kevin Yan, VP of Product Certifications at SGS Nutrasource, said: “Congratulations to Lonza on its success in securing the Collagen Verified distinction. This coveted certification verifies that UC-IIcollagen meets the highest standards of purity, source integrity, manufacturing excellence and claim substantiation and will help this break-through product stand out in an increasingly saturated market.”Multiple human clinical trials of Lonza’s UC-IIundenatured Type II collagen ingredient show that a small daily dose (40 mg) supports joint comfort, flexibility and mobility by working with the body’s natural cartilage repair processes to promote normal cartilage building. Its low dose and versatility enable delivery in different formats, including small capsules or gummies, without compromising efficacy.Hanna Charron, Associate Director, Global Product Management, UC-II, Lonza CHI said: "Achieving the NutraStrong™ Collagen Verified certification for UC-IIcollagen underscores our commitment to delivering clinically studied, high-quality ingredients that brand owners, and ultimately consumers, can trust. This certification is another way we demonstrate our dedication to transparency, scientific rigor and excellence from raw material sourcing through to finished product formulation.”Lonza CHI is a global leader in capsule design, manufacturing and encapsulation technology dedicated to creating customized solutions that help deliver groundbreaking health products to the market.The NutraStrong Collagen Verified program is further endorsed by the Collagen Stewardship Alliance (CSA), reflecting growing industry alignment around the need for trusted, transparent and effective collagen solutions.Len Monheit, Executive Director at the CSA, commented: “The CSA’s mission is to foster responsible growth of the global collagen category and the Collagen Verified program plays a vital role in this effort by recognising suppliers and brands that do the right things by prioritising quality, efficacy, and transparency. This is about elevation and driving transparency in this category.”NutraStrong™ Certification is an industry spanning program that classifies products with relevant and specific standards for each product category. These standards set a baseline of quality and testing to ensure the market is providing customers with quality products. Designed to gatekeep against companies with misleading claims, inaccurate or false COAs, the program aims to prevent these products from being sold side by side with premium brands.Find out more about NutraStrong™ Certification About SGS NutrasourceSGS Nutrasource is a leading nutraceutical and pharmaceutical life sciences company focused on helping clients commercialize health and wellness products. In addition to a unique offering of clinical trial management, strategic and regulatory support services along with a state-of-the-art clinical trial site, SGS Nutrasource offers a series of third-party natural ingredient product certification programs (NutraStrong™, IFOS™, IKOS™, IAOS™, IGEN™, IPRO™, and Radioactivity Tested & Certified™.)For further information, please contact:

