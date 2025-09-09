New Exploremores™ Girl Scout Sandwich Cookie Joins Nationwide Lineup for 2026

New Girl Scout Exploremores Cookie (Photo Credit GSUSA)

The new rocky road ice cream–inspired cookie captures the limitless spirit of exploration that drives Girl Scouts

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles (GSGLA) announced that Exploremores™, a rocky road ice cream–inspired sandwich cookie, will join the lineup for the 2026 Girl Scout Cookie season. Filled with flavors of chocolate, marshmallow, and toasted almond–flavored crème, Exploremores reflects the spirit of exploration at the heart of every Girl Scout. Girl Scouts will offer the Exploremores cookie nationally, both online and in person at the girls’ local cookie “booths,” during the upcoming Girl Scout Cookie season alongside fan favorites like Thin Mintsand Samoas. The cookie program will begin in early January 2026 here in Greater Los Angeles.Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program , girls build tangible leadership, entrepreneurial, and life skills specifically designed for different age levels. They set goals, make decisions, manage money, develop people skills, and learn business ethics.Every purchase of Exploremores—and the entire lineup of iconic Girl Scout Cookies—helps girls explore a world of possibilities, one cookie at a time. With each cookie box sold, consumers are supporting Girl Scouts as they learn and grow. All proceeds from cookie sales stay local in Greater Los Angeles; they help fund life-changing programs, experiences, and learnings all year long.Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized nationally from January through April, but local timing varies; visit girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as Exploremores and other Girl Scout Cookies are on sale in your area. Text “Cookies” to 59618 to get the latest Girl Scout Cookie news.Girls in grades K–12 can join the world's largest girl-led entrepreneurial organization at any point in the year. Girls can join at www.girlscoutsla.org/join and adults can learn how to become a volunteer at www.girlscoutsla.org/volunteer About Girl Scouts of Greater Los AngelesGirl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles (GSGLA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, serves more than 34,000 girls in partnership with more than 19,000 adult members and volunteers throughout the communities of Los Angeles County, and parts of Kern and San Bernardino counties. GSGLA is the largest girl-serving nonprofit agency in Southern California, with programs in entrepreneurship, life skills, outdoor, and STEAM, building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. Backed by the worldwide Girl Scouts movement that includes 1.5 million members and millions of alumnae, Girl Scouts in our council lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them.To learn more, visit www.girlscoutsla.org

