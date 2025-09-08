Madison Seating speeds up Steelcase chair supply, offering ergonomic seating options like Leap and Gesture to support office and hybrid work environments.

Our goal is to make quality ergonomic seating more accessible for companies and professionals, helping them create workspaces that promote comfort, focus, and productivity.” — CEO

NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madison Seating today announced expanded availability and faster fulfillment of Steelcase chairs— including the Steelcase Leap and Gesture models—to meet accelerating demand from organizations rebuilding in-person collaboration and hybrid work. The curated portfolio emphasizes ergonomic performance, long-wear comfort, and configuration flexibility so facilities teams and home-office professionals can outfit workspaces with proven seating that supports posture, focus, and day-long use.Organizations planning return‑to‑office or hybrid expansions can request a rapid quote and guidance on chair fit, finishes, and lead times. Explore Steelcase chairs and request assistance at https://www.madisonseating.com/attribute/brand/steelcase/ As companies refresh shared spaces and employees split time between home and office, interest in highly adjustable task seating continues to rise. Steelcase Leap and Gesture are widely recognized for their support across changing postures and device-heavy workflows. Madison Seating’s expanded assortment focuses on popular configurations, colorways, and base options to streamline selection and delivery for procurement teams under tight timelines.The Steelcase Leap V2 offers fine-tuned lower-back firmness, seat depth control, and independent upper/lower back adjustability to accommodate micro-movements throughout the day. The Steelcase Gesture is designed around modern device postures and features 360-degree arm adjustability to support typing, touch interaction, and extended video calls. Additional Steelcase options available via Madison Seating include Amia (with LiveLumbar support), Think with a 3D knit back, Reply, and Series 1—offering a range of performance and price points for growing teams.What’s new for buyers- Faster fulfillment: Expanded inventory positions on high-demand Steelcase chairs and finishes to reduce lead times.- Configuration clarity: Curated choices across frame finishes (e.g., platinum or aluminum), upholstery (fabric or leather), casters, and lumbar support—making spec decisions more straightforward.- Role-based guidance: Recommendations for deep-focus individual work, shared seating, and counter-height applications, based on frequently requested features.Facilities and workplace leaders continue to prioritize seating that balances durability and comfort with adaptable ergonomics. For individual contributors who spend long stretches in focused work, Leap V2 and Gesture offer granular controls for posture variability. In shared environments—such as conference rooms and touchdown spaces—Think’s weight-activated recline can help accommodate a broader range of users with minimal adjustment.About Madison SeatingMadison Seating is a destination for ergonomic office furniture, offering curated seating from top brands with a focus on quality, value, and delivery. According to company information, Madison Seating emphasizes matching the right product to the right customer, backs purchases with a 30‑day return policy, and operates with warehouses on both coasts to support timely shipping.

