Where to Go in 2026: REYA Unveils Six Emerging Travel Destinations for the Year Ahead

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global travelers seek deeper connection, cultural richness, and meaningful discovery, 2026 is shaping up to be a year of elevated and intentional travel. From under-the-radar luxury in the Canadian Rockies to conservation-driven safaris in East Africa, REYA Communications reveals its curated list of the top six destinations to watch in 2026, each backed by compelling new openings, unforgettable experiences, and "why now" moments sure to land on the year's most anticipated "Where to Go" lists.Kananaskis, Canada | Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain LodgeMadrid, Spain | Mercer MadridPeruvian Amazon | Delfin Amazon CruisesQueen Elizabeth National Park, Uganda | Kyambura Lodge, Volcanoes SafarisYosemite National Park | EXP JourneysBig Island, Hawaii | Hale ‘O Ka La VillaKANANASKIS, ALBERTA, CANADAWhere to Go in 2026: Canada’s Under-the-Radar Alternative to BanffIn 2025, the world’s eyes turned to Kananaskis as it hosted the G7 Summit, welcoming global leaders to Alberta’s Canadian Rockies. Now in 2026, travelers can follow in their footsteps with a stay at the recently expanded Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge, where dignitaries and delegations experienced this pristine alpine setting.The Lodge’s new Black Diamond Club, launched in May 2025, offers an elevated “hotel-within-a-hotel” experience with 71 exclusive rooms and suites, a private lounge, and access to the region’s premier Nordic spa, all nestled at the base of Mount Kidd.Long overshadowed by nearby Banff, Kananaskis is quietly emerging as a more secluded, luxury-forward alternative for travelers seeking untamed wilderness with refined hospitality, all just 70 minutes from Calgary International Airport. Kananaskis combines world-class adventure with understated luxury, think hiking, heli-tours, dog sledding, and spa retreats, making it an ideal addition to 2026 travel lists.MADRID, SPAINWhy 2026: A Cultural, Culinary, and Sporting Trifecta Hits Spain’s CapitalIn January, Mercer Hoteles will unveil its first-ever Madrid property in the city’s prestigious Jerónimos district. Set within the historic 1905 Ruiz de Alarcón building, once home to Spain’s General Sugar Society, this 61-room ultra-luxury hotel marks a major milestone for Madrid’s high-end hospitality scene. With its discreet elegance, rooftop pool, fine dining, including a restaurant led by a five-Michelin-starred Spanish chef, and proximity to cultural icons like the Prado Museum and Retiro Park, Mercer Madrid promises to be the city’s most anticipated new address.The excitement continues in March as Madrid officially joins the global Formula E circuit, bringing all-electric racing to the historic Jarama track. The adrenaline-fueled event introduces a thrilling, sustainable sports experience that perfectly complements Mercer’s understated, environmentally conscious philosophy, offering visitors a high-energy reason to explore Madrid in the spring.Then in May, Madrid hits a cultural crescendo as global megastar Bad Bunny brings his “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” world tour to the city with tickets available for 10 show days (May 30 and 31 and June 2, 3, 6, 7, 10, 11, 14 and 15). The Riyadh Air Metropolitano stadium will host the Latin music icon in one of the year’s most anticipated concerts, a defining moment in Madrid’s 2026 calendar that promises to draw fans from across the world.PERUVIAN AMAZONWhere to Go in 2026: Peru’s Amazon Emerges as the New Luxury FrontierThe Peruvian Amazon is poised for a major travel moment in 2026, as global luxury operators launch new Amazon river expeditions, signaling growing demand for exploration of this extraordinary ecosystem. For nearly two decades, Peru’s Delfin Amazon Cruises has quietly led this space, offering refined, conservation-driven journeys that set the gold standard for luxury river cruising in the region.Access to this remote paradise is now easier than ever. In June 2025, Lima’s long-anticipated new international airport terminal opened, dramatically improving international connections and streamlining the travel experience for visitors heading to Peru’s Amazon and beyond. The expanded Jorge Chávez International Airport offers greater capacity, modern amenities, and more seamless onward connections to Iquitos, the primary gateway to Amazon river cruises, making it significantly more convenient for travelers to immerse themselves in the rainforest.In 2025, Delfin Amazon Cruises, the world’s first Relais & Châteaux river cruise, unveiled the newly reimagined Delfin I , a four-suite, floating villa. With private jacuzzis, panoramic rainforest views, Peruvian craftsmanship, and access to one of the world’s largest protected flooded forests, the Delfin I offers unparalleled exclusivity for travelers seeking intimacy, authenticity, and sustainability in 2026.The relaunch of Delfin I aligns with Delfin’s brand evolution, marking nearly 20 years of Peruvian-owned luxury and an even deeper focus on regenerative travel, cultural preservation, and partnerships with Amazonian communities, long before the current wave of international attention. Delfin stands out as the last Peruvian-owned luxury operator in the space, with the same family leading the company since 2006. Founder, Aldo Macchiavello, is available to provide commentary on the last two decades of tourism to this region, and what he believes lies ahead for the fragile destination.With major luxury brands entering the Peruvian Amazon and Peru’s infrastructure primed for increased global arrivals, 2026 will stand out as the year the region stepped fully into the global tourism spotlight. Travelers looking for exclusive, eco-conscious experiences now have top-tier river cruise options, alongside Delfin, making the Amazon a luxury frontier worth watching.QUEEN ELIZABETH NATIONAL PARK, UGANDAWhy 2026: The Year of the Lions and Uganda’s Safari RenaissanceIn 2026, Uganda emerges as one of Africa’s most exciting and conservation-driven safari destinations and nowhere is this more evident than in Queen Elizabeth National Park, where wildlife storytelling, scientific discovery, and next-level luxury converge.This is the Year of the Lions, inspired by the extraordinary story of Jacob the Lion, whose determined swim across the Kazinga Channel captivated global audiences and spotlighted Uganda’s unique population of tree-climbing lions. The moment also brought renewed attention to the groundbreaking Kyambura Gorge Lion Monitoring Project, a conservation initiative based out of Volcanoes Safaris’ Kyambura Gorge Lodge. This research-led safari experience is defining a new model for responsible tourism in East Africa — one that’s intimate, immersive, and directly impactful.Travelers can take part in this story themselves during two exclusive departures of the Big Cat Photography Safari in March and May 2026. Led by conservationist and photographer Dr. Alexander Braczkowski, guests will track lions through remote sectors of the park while learning from the very scientists working to protect them. Based at Kyambura Gorge Lodge, the experience offers rare access to one of the continent’s most captivating carnivore populations, paired with the comfort of a beautifully restored lodge overlooking a dramatic rift valley.Beyond lions, Uganda’s safari credentials are expanding rapidly. With Emirates Airlines now offering expanded service to Entebbe, and luxury brands like Asilia Africa and Abercrombie & Kent opening new lodges for gorilla trekking and classic wildlife experiences, the country is stepping confidently into the global luxury safari spotlight. Visitors can now combine chimpanzee trekking in Kibale, gorilla tracking in Gahinga, and big cat safaris in Queen Elizabeth in one seamless, high-end itinerary with Volcanoes Safaris’ 10 Night Primates of the Great Rift Valley Safari.With its mix of land and water-based safari experiences and legendary wildlife stories, Queen Elizabeth National Park represents the next chapter in East Africa’s conservation and luxury evolution — a destination where travelers can witness meaningful progress and unforgettable wildlife moments, all in the same frame.YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, USAWhy 2026: A Luxury Wilderness Revival in America’s Most Iconic ParkVisitors to Yosemite National Park in 2026, will see the completion of a transformative three-year, $26 million rehabilitation project Tuolumne Meadows Campground. This marks the first time the Tuolumne campground has been open since construction began in 2022. The improvements not only revitalize one of the largest campgrounds in the National Park System—with 336 campsites serving up to 2,200 visitors nightly—but also reflect a commitment to preserving natural and cultural resources while enhancing the visitor experience.The famed Yosemite National Park is on the bucket list of many adventurous travelers. For 2026, the award-winning tour operator, specializing in the National Parks, EXP Journeys has created a new luxury tented camp is on the West side of Yosemite about 30 minutes from the entrance. With EXP’s Yosemite Luxury Tented Camp, guests can not only spend their days exploring this magical land but also their nights dining under its stars, sharing a drink around the campfire, and breathing in the mountain air. With great access to not only the park but rafting, biking, and hiking, the EXP Yosemite Camp opens up the region in a whole new way. With their commercial permits they can get into the valley or Tuolumne Meadows without reservations which is what makes visiting the park challenging. They also staff departures with an assistant guide so that one guide can drive and drop off the clients with the lead guide as parking and traffic can be an issue so this helps cut down on waiting time.EXP’s Luxury Mobile Tented Camps offer an unparalleled mix of outdoor adventure and comfort. Designed to provide upscale accommodations in America’s most spectacular landscapes, these mobile camps prioritize sustainability with a ‘Leave No Trace’ ethos. Each camp is outfitted with king-sized beds, an en-suite toilet, hot showers, fresh linens, select wines and beers, chef-curated meals, and complete privacy. Embracing private wilderness settings, EXP elevates the camping experience to new heights in the US by combining luxurious accommodations and refined hospitality with the beauty of the great outdoors.BIG ISLAND, HAWAIIWhy 2026: A Triumphant Return to Hawaii’s Villa Market, Seamless Access, and Elevated Island ExperiencesIn 2026, the Big Island of Hawaii reclaims its place as a top-tier luxury destination, welcoming travelers back with renewed vitality and reimagined properties following the devastating 2023 coastline fires. With an influx of direct flights, high-end villa reopenings, and unforgettable marine and culinary adventures, the island is poised for a powerful comeback rooted in resilience, hospitality, and natural beauty.Thanks to the newly expanded Alaska Airlines–Hawaiian Airlines partnership, getting to the islands and between them has never been easier. With numerous new direct routes from the West Coast, including San Diego, San Francisco, and Seattle, travelers can now fly straight to individual islands, with quick inter-island connections via Hawaiian Airlines or private charter taking less than an hour.One of the most significant returns to the luxury villa market is the reopening of Destination in Paradise’s Hale ‘O Ka La, a 5,358-square-foot estate within Mauna Kea Resort, which underwent a complete $8 million rebuild and redesign after the fires. Reopened in June 2025 and now managed by LUVA, Hawaii’s leading villa management company, Hale ‘O Ka La invites guests to experience a true private resort escape. Five spacious bedrooms, lush tropical landscaping, a saltwater pool with a waterslide, swim-up bar, and waterfall grotto create a secluded haven of island indulgence. Guests can also opt into curated services like private chefs, daily housekeeping, and exclusive access to the resort’s amenities.The broader Mauna Kea Resort is undergoing its own $180 million renovation, slated for completion in late 2025 — further signaling a revitalized era for this iconic stretch of Hawaii’s coastline.Partnering with luxury tour operator EXP Journeys, guests staying at Hale ‘O Ka La can elevate their stay with personalized experiences that showcase the Big Island’s raw beauty and rich traditions. Highlights include private surfing sessions with local pros, guided hikes through dramatically shifting ecosystems, and awe-inspiring night dives with giant manta rays, where soft lighting illuminates these 12-foot creatures as they emerge from the deep.Culinary offerings are equally immersive. EXP’s chef-led experiences begin at the Big Island’s vibrant farmers markets, where guests help source ingredients for the day’s meals. Back at the villa, guests can join the chef in preparing each dish or simply relax while a locally inspired, market-fresh dinner unfolds. The chef will even send guests home with personalized recipes, turning their island escape into a lasting memory.With its seamless accessibility, reawakened villa scene, and a spirit of restoration, the Big Island in 2026 offers more than a vacation. It’s a celebration of Hawaii’s enduring magic and its return to form.Whether it’s uncovering the untamed beauty of Uganda’s savannahs, indulging in heritage luxury in the heart of Madrid, or glamping under the stars in Yosemite, 2026 promises a dynamic year for meaningful, immersive travel. REYA’s curated picks highlight destinations that go beyond the expected, but instead focusing on places defined by transformative experiences, timely momentum, and a deep sense of place. As travelers and media alike look ahead to where the world is headed next, these six standout locations offer a compelling answer to the question: where to go in 2026.

