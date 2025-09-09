Risk Redefined: Global RADAR Integrates KnowYourCountry for Seamless Sanctions and Country Risk Intelligence
Integrating country AML risk data into Global RADAR’s platform enhances client onboarding and monitoring by providing seamless jurisdictional risk insights
With the latest enhancement, Global RADAR users will benefit from:
• Seamless access to global country risk ratings and real-time, detailed reports, empowering effective onboarding, customer due diligence (CDD), and enhanced due diligence (EDD) processes.
• Integrated, advanced sanctions screening of individuals, businesses, and jurisdictions using up-to-date global watchlists and sanction lists, ensuring complete coverage and mitigated risk across all compliance workflows.
• Deeper, actionable insights on money laundering, terrorism financing threats, sanctioned activities, corruption, regulatory factors, and criminality for any jurisdiction.
• Strengthened regulatory compliance by leveraging KnowYourCountry’s data and Global RADAR’s enhanced sanctions screening tools to better document, audit, and substantiate risk determinations—improving regulatory defensibility and audit trails.
• Faster onboarding and review workflows leveraging unified AML, KYC, CDD, and sanctions screening directly in Global RADAR’s platform.
"By embedding KnowYourCountry's trusted, real-time risk analytics and combining it with our powerful sanctions screening, we are delivering true end-to-end risk mitigation and compliance efficiency," stated Robert Clesi, COO of Global RADAR. "This empowers compliance teams to confidently meet AML and sanctions obligations and respond swiftly to evolving regulatory landscapes."
The KnowYourCountry data and enhanced sanctions screening feature set is now available to all Global RADAR clients through the platform’s integrated tools and enterprise APIs.
About Global RADAR
Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Miami, FL, Global RADAR is a pioneer in Sanctions Screening, AML, KYC, onboarding, CDD/EDD, and global regulatory compliance solutions, serving technology, insurance, manufacturing, and financial institutions worldwide. Global RADAR streamlines complex compliance workflows through an intuitive, scalable AI SaaS platform trusted in over 14 countries.
About KnowYourCountry
KnowYourCountry.com is the global standard in country AML risk reporting, offering real-time datasets, sanction alerts, scores, and professional reports that guide leading financial institutions in risk assessment, compliance, and regulatory reviews.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Actual integration features may vary.
