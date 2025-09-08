FFPE Tissue Samples Market to Reach USD 1.5 Bn by 2034, Growing at 5.1% CAGR | Latest Report by TMR

FFPE Tissue Samples For Genomics Study and Analysis Market

Global cancer cases are expected to increase from 18.1 million in 2018 to 29.5 million by 2040, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Genomics research growth to drive FFPE Tissue Samples Market to USD 1.5 Bn by 2034.” — Transparency Market Research Inc.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The FFPE Tissue Samples for Genomics Study & Analysis Market was valued at USD 891.1 Mn in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.5 Bn by the end of 2034, expanding at a robust CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2034. The market growth is driven by increasing demand for advanced genomics research, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing adoption of precision medicine, fueling the need for high-quality FFPE tissue samples in genomic studies and analysis.The FFPE tissue samples for genomics study and analysis market is centered on the use of archived tissue specimens for genetic and molecular research. These samples, routinely collected and stored in hospitals and biobanks, are a rich source of historical clinical data. They're invaluable for retrospective studies, allowing researchers to link genomic profiles to long-term patient outcomes. The process involves fixing tissue in formalin to preserve morphology and then embedding it in paraffin wax for long-term storage and sectioning. Recent technological advancements have overcome the challenges associated with nucleic acid degradation in FFPE samples, making them viable for advanced genomic analyses like Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS).One of the major causes of the increase in cases of cancer globally is the aging population. The risk of getting cancer substantially rises with age. The International Agency for Research on Cancer says that 87% of cancer deaths occur among people aged 50 or older.Dive Deeper into Data: Get Your In-Depth Sample Now! https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86449 Some 46% of all cancer-related deaths are among those aged 70 or older, which again clearly points out the strong correlation between increasing age and the rising risk of cancer.Market SegmentationBy Service TypeThe market is segmented by the types of services offered, which often include:DNA Extraction: Isolating DNA from FFPE samples for sequencing and other analyses. The DNA-based genomic analysis segment held the largest market share in 2024.RNA Extraction: Recovering RNA, which is more prone to degradation in FFPE, for transcriptomics and gene expression studies.Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS): High-throughput sequencing of DNA or RNA from FFPE samples. The NGS segment accounted for the largest market share by technology.Microarray Analysis: Analyzing gene expression levels across thousands of genes simultaneously.PCR and qPCR: Targeted amplification and quantification of specific DNA or RNA sequences.DNA Methylation Studies: Analyzing epigenetic modifications in FFPE tissues.By Sourcing TypeThe market is primarily segmented by the type of tissue sample:FFPE Diseased Tissue Samples: These are the most sought-after, particularly for cancer research. The diseased tissue samples segment held the major market share.FFPE Normal Tissue Samples: Used as controls for comparison with diseased tissues.By ApplicationThe primary applications for FFPE samples in genomics include:Cancer Genomics: This is the largest application segment, as FFPE samples from tumors are crucial for biomarker discovery, understanding disease progression, and developing targeted therapies. The cancer genomics segment held the largest market share in 2024.Pharmacogenomics: Studying how an individual's genetic makeup affects their response to drugs. The pharmacogenomics segment is anticipated to grow significantly.Infectious Diseases: Analyzing archived samples from historical outbreaks to understand pathogen evolution and host-pathogen interactions.Neurological Disorders and Other Chronic Diseases: Investigating the genetic basis of various diseases.By Industry Vertical (End-User)The key end-users driving the market are:Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: These companies use FFPE samples extensively for drug discovery, clinical trials, and companion diagnostics development.Academic and Research Institutes: Universities and research centers use these samples for fundamental research into disease mechanisms.Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories: They use FFPE samples for routine pathology, diagnostics, and biomarker testing.By RegionNorth America: Dominated the market in 2024 with a 44% share. This is due to a strong research infrastructure, significant funding for genomic research, and the widespread adoption of precision medicine. The U.S. is a major contributor to this regional growth.Asia Pacific: Expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. This is driven by increasing healthcare expenditure, a large patient population, and the growing focus on genomics research in countries like China and India.Europe: A mature market with strong research and development activities and a growing number of biobanks.Latin America, Middle East, and Africa: These regions are emerging markets with increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and research.Market Drivers and ChallengesDrivers 📈Rising Incidence of Cancer and Chronic Diseases: The growing global cancer burden is the primary driver, as FFPE samples are essential for cancer research and diagnostics.Advancements in Genomic Technologies: Innovations in NGS and other molecular techniques have improved the ability to extract and analyze degraded nucleic acids from FFPE samples, enhancing their utility.Growing Emphasis on Personalized Medicine: The move towards tailoring medical treatment to an individual's genetic profile is fueling the demand for detailed genomic profiling of FFPE samples.Availability of Large Archives: Billions of FFPE samples are stored in biobanks worldwide, providing a vast and valuable resource for retrospective studies.Challenges 📉Nucleic Acid Degradation and Cross-linking: The formalin fixation process can damage DNA and RNA, making extraction and analysis challenging. This requires specialized kits and protocols to overcome.Variability in Fixation Protocols: Non-standardized fixation methods across different institutions can lead to variations in sample quality, impacting the reliability of genomic data.High Costs: The specialized equipment, reagents, and expertise required for high-quality FFPE sample analysis can be expensive, potentially limiting its use in some settings.Market TrendsIntegration of AI and Machine Learning: Artificial intelligence is being used to analyze large-scale genomic data from FFPE samples, enabling researchers to extract valuable insights and accelerate drug discovery.Development of Specialized Kits and Solutions: Companies are focusing on developing innovative solutions for FFPE samples that enhance nucleic acid extraction, preservation, and analysis, making the process more efficient and reliable.Multiplexed Tissue Imaging: This trend involves analyzing multiple biomarkers simultaneously within a single FFPE tissue section, providing spatial information crucial for understanding the tumor microenvironment.Increased Focus on Spatial Genomics: Technologies that preserve the spatial context of gene expression within a tissue are gaining traction, providing a deeper understanding of disease mechanisms than traditional bulk sequencing.Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=86449<ype=S Future OutlookThe future of the FFPE tissue samples for genomics study and analysis market is promising. As personalized medicine becomes more mainstream and genomic research expands, the demand for these archived samples will only grow. The development of advanced technologies to overcome current limitations will further unlock the full potential of these historical bio resources. The market is expected to see increased collaboration between academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and technology providers to develop more robust and standardized workflows.Key Market Study Points• Market Value: USD 891.1 million in 2024.• Forecast Value: USD 1.5 Bn billion by 2034.• CAGR (2025-2034): 5.1%• Dominant Region: North America.• Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific.• Leading Application: Cancer Genomics.Competitive LandscapeThe market is competitive, with several key players offering a range of products and services, from sample procurement to comprehensive genomic analysis. Companies are focused on R&D to develop more efficient and reliable tools for FFPE sample processing. Key players includeBioChain Institute, Inc.AmsbioCurelineDiscovery Life SciencesQIAGENThermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.Merck KGaAOriGene Technologies, Inc.BioIVTGenoskinTriStar Technology Group LLCLifeNet Health LifeSciencesSampleSmart Inc.Audubon BioscienceRecent DevelopmentsS2 Genomics launched its Singulator 200+ System in April 2024, an automated sample preparation system designed to process solid tissues, including FFPE, for single-cell applications. This development aims to simplify and standardize the sample preparation workflow for spatial and single-cell genomics studies.Explore Latest Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:Multiplex PCR Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/multiplex-pcr-market.html Nano-biotechnology Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/nano-biotechnology-market.html Cell Culture Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cell-culture-market.html Organoids Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/organoids-market.html Synthetic Biology Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/synthetic-biology-market-report.html Biotechnology Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/biotechnology-market-report.html Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/respiratory-syncytial-virus-vaccine-market.html Digital Biomanufacturing Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/digital-biomanufacturing-market.html Nucleic Acid Therapeutics Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/nucleic-acid-therapeutics-market.html Cell Therapy Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cell-therapy-market.html Oligonucleotides Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/oligonucleotides-market.html Bovine Blood Plasma Derivatives Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bovine-blood-plasma-derivatives-market.html About Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.Contact:Transparency Market Research Inc.CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,1000 N. West Street,Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USATel: +1-518-618-1030USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.comFollow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.