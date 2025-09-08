MLS Now Announces Bold New Brand Identity: Powering Progress for Agents in Tomorrow’s Market

MLS Now Primary Logo examples showcasing the creative possibilities that emerge when our brand elements—logo, monogram, color palette, typography, and motif system—are thoughtfully combined and applied across various applications

INDEPENDENCE, OH, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MLS Now, the multiple listing service serving 32 counties across Ohio, today unveils a bold new brand identity that signals a fresh vision for the future of real estate. Developed in collaboration with 1000watt, a leading creative agency specializing in real estate branding, the transformation represents more than a new look—it positions MLS Now as a modern, innovative, and Broker-first MLS, built to meet the demands of today’s market and anticipate those of tomorrow.“This rebrand is about more than new colors or a new logo,” said Garry Marsoubian, CEO of MLS Now. “It’s about embracing the future of real estate and ensuring our members have the tools, technology, and trust they need to thrive in a fast-changing market. MLS Now is not yesterday’s MLS – It’s tomorrow’s advantage.”A Modern Identity with a Future FocusThe new brand captures MLS Now’s agility, innovation, and collaborative spirit. Every element communicates clarity and forward momentum, making it clear this is not a legacy MLS but a progressive partner for agents and brokers.• Logo & Design: Geometric precision and flexible forms symbolize both strength and adaptability.• Color Palette: A fresh spectrum consisting of Indigo, Iris, Lilac, Lavender, Spring, Mint, and White which evokes optimism, innovation, creativity, and forward momentum.• Typography & Motifs: The Polymath type family and dynamic patterns reflect data flow, connection, and constant innovation.Powering Progress: More Than a MottoAt the heart of the rebrand is the mantra: Powering Progress. Powering means enabling - providing the infrastructure, insights, and tools that allow agents to lead with confidence. Progress means building smarter, faster, more transparent ways to do business. Together, they express an MLS that is bold, modern, and always moving forward.Your Market. Your Moment.The member-facing tagline reframes the narrative: the market belongs to the Brokers and agents who shape it. MLS Now’s role is to empower them - providing the clarity, technology, and opportunities that make every moment actionable.Innovation in ActionMLS Now’s vision for the future is already underway:• Rayse gives agents real-time visibility into their activity, building transparency and trust.• RealReports, powered by AI, transforms property data into instant insights and client-ready content.• A new add/edit tool that will encompass AI functionality, including listing and photo descriptions, data matching, object identification, and custom field entry.These partnerships showcase MLS Now’s commitment to equipping agents with advanced, future-ready tools that streamline workflows and elevate the client experience.Built for the Future, Rooted in TrustWhile boldly modern, the brand remains grounded in MLS Now’s legacy of community, transparency, and reliability. Authentic imagery, interface-first design, and adaptable assets ensure the identity is accessible across every touchpoint - digital platforms, social media, signage, and beyond.“MLS Now had the courage to leave behind the dated, legacy image of MLSs and step into a bold, future-facing identity,” said Jessica Swesey, Lead Strategist and Copywriter at 1000watt, the agency behind the new brand. “This identity reflects what MLS Now already is: innovative, agent-first, and built to power progress.”About MLS NowMLS Now is Ohio’s largest multiple listing service, powering real estate transactions across 32 counties. With a focus on innovation, real-time data, education, and governance, MLS Now ensures the marketplace remains open, accurate, and dynamic.For brand assets or more information on our new identity and partnerships, visit MLSNow.com

