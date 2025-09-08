SecPod Expands Global Presence with New Engineering Center in Saigon, Vietnam

Strategic Move into Vietnam Highlights the Country’s Growing Role as a Hub for Deep Tech and Cybersecurity Innovation

SAIGON, HI CHO MINH, VIETNAM, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SecPod Technologies, a global leader in preventive cybersecurity, today announced the official launch of its new engineering center in Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City), Vietnam. This new facility represents a significant milestone in the company’s growth journey and underlines its long-term vision of building advanced preventive cybersecurity solutions for enterprises worldwide.

The decision to establish operations in Vietnam comes after extensive research and careful consideration. Over the past decade, Vietnam has emerged as one of Asia’s fastest-growing technology hubs, with a vibrant startup ecosystem, highly skilled technical workforce, and an expanding focus on research and development in deep technology, AI, and cybersecurity. Recognizing these strengths, SecPod has chosen Vietnam as its newest base to accelerate product innovation, expand its engineering capacity, and tap into the region’s thriving tech community.

Through the new engineering center, SecPod will focus on enhancing the capabilities of the Saner Platform, a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity solutions around vulnerability management, endpoint management, and cloud security, that empowers organizations to establish and maintain a resilient security posture. By continuously detecting risks, prioritizing vulnerabilities, and enforcing compliance, Saner Platform enables enterprises to preemptively block cyber threats across endpoints, servers, networks, and cloud environments.

Speaking on the expansion, Preeti Subramanian, CTO of SecPod, said -

“Our expansion into Vietnam is both a strategic and heartfelt decision. Vietnam has welcomed us with warmth, and we are deeply encouraged by the openness and enthusiasm of its technology community. This new engineering center will serve as a foundation for innovation, allowing us to strengthen our R&D capabilities and build world-class solutions right from Saigon. We are confident that our presence here will not only help us accelerate progress but also contribute meaningfully to Vietnam’s growing role in the global deep tech landscape. The future looks very promising, and we are excited to be a part of it.”

The Vietnam office marks a critical step in SecPod’s broader mission to transform cybersecurity from a reactive to a preventive discipline. By situating itself in one of Asia’s most dynamic markets, SecPod aims to bring together local talent, global expertise, and its pioneering vision to develop security solutions that address the evolving challenges faced by enterprises in today’s digital-first world.

This expansion adds Vietnam to SecPod’s growing list of global locations, alongside its headquarters in Bangalore, India, and presence in multiple international markets. It reinforces the company’s commitment to driving innovation, fostering local partnerships, and building technologies that safeguard organizations against modern cyber threats.

About SecPod

SecPod is a leading cybersecurity technology company committed to preventing cyberattacks through proactive security. Its mission is to secure computing infrastructure by enabling preventive security posture.

At the core of SecPod’s offerings is the Saner Platform - a suite of solutions that help organizations establish a strong security posture to preempt cyber threats against endpoints, servers, network and cloud infrastructure, as well as cloud workloads. With its cutting-edge and comprehensive solutions, SecPod empowers organizations to stay ahead of evolving threats and build a resilient security framework.

