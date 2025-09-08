On-Demand Repairs Services Market to Hit USD 84.1 Billion by 2035, Fueled by Digitalization and Smart Home Adoption

On-Demand Repairs Services Market

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global On-Demand Repairs Services Market is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by the proliferation of smart devices, rising consumer preference for instant solutions, and digital platforms revolutionizing service accessibility. Valued at USD 22.3 billion in 2025, the market is forecast to expand at a robust CAGR of 14.2%, reaching USD 84.1 billion by 2035, according to a new study by Fact.MR.From home appliances and electronics to automotive and IT systems, on-demand repair services are bridging critical gaps between service providers and consumers, offering faster turnaround times, transparent pricing, and enhanced convenience.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10966 Market Drivers: Digital Platforms, Smart Homes, and ConvenienceDigital Transformation Reshaping ServicesThe rise of mobile-first platforms, AI-powered booking systems, and predictive maintenance tools is revolutionizing the repair ecosystem. By automating work requests and enabling seamless service-provider allocation, digital solutions are cutting delays, enhancing customer experience, and boosting efficiency across verticals.Smart Homes and Connected Devices Fueling DemandWith global smart home adoption on the rise, consumers require timely and skilled repair solutions for appliances, HVAC systems, and connected devices. Remote diagnostics, predictive failure detection, and IoT-enabled service monitoring are setting new standards for proactive maintenance.Growing Consumer Expectations for ConvenienceModern consumers prioritize speed, reliability, and trust in repair services. On-demand platforms not only provide same-day service but also enable transparent pricing and verified professional networks, strengthening consumer confidence.Competitive LandscapeThe on-demand repairs services industry is dominated by a mix of global tech-enabled service platforms and specialized regional providers. Key players are investing in AI-driven service allocation, remote diagnostics, and partnerships with OEMs to gain competitive advantage.Prominent companies include:AngiUrban CompanyHomeServe plcPulsAsurion Tech Repair & SolutionsWrenchHelloTechOnsitegoTaskRabbitGeek SquadHelplingYourMechanicUrgent.lyThese providers are reshaping the service landscape by focusing on technology-driven innovation, faster turnaround times, and personalized service experiences.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Recent DevelopmentsAugust 2025 – Samsung Expansion: Samsung expanded its Home Appliance Remote Management globally, enabling remote diagnostics, guided service, and faster repair scheduling across multiple markets. This initiative reduces downtime and improves first-time fix rates.June 2025 – Angi Launches AI Helper: Angi introduced its “AI Helper”, an intake assistant that converts homeowner descriptions into precise, professional work requests. The innovation enhances match accuracy and significantly speeds up the booking process for repairs and maintenance.These strategic developments highlight the growing role of AI, automation, and global connectivity in shaping the future of on-demand repair services.Country-Wise OutlookUnited States – Innovation in Home & Appliance RepairsThe U.S. remains a frontrunner due to its strong base of connected devices and smart home adoption. With leading platforms leveraging AI and remote diagnostics, the country is set to remain the largest market for on-demand repairs.India – Rising Urbanization Boosts GrowthIndia’s expanding middle class and rising smart appliance ownership are creating strong demand for on-demand services. Platforms such as Urban Company are scaling nationwide, providing skilled technicians and standardized service quality.Asia-Pacific – Mobility and Automotive RepairsCountries like China and Japan are witnessing increased demand for automotive and mobility-related repair services. Platforms like Urgent.ly and YourMechanic are capitalizing on this trend by expanding their service networks.Future Outlook: AI, Automation, and SustainabilityThe on-demand repair services market is set to enter a new era where AI-powered diagnostics, predictive maintenance, and automated booking systems redefine customer experiences. The on-demand repair services market is set to enter a new era where AI-powered diagnostics, predictive maintenance, and automated booking systems redefine customer experiences. Emerging trends include:Remote Troubleshooting: Expanding use of AR/VR and video-based diagnostics.Green Repairs: Eco-friendly spare parts and sustainable service models gaining traction.Predictive Analytics: Leveraging IoT data to anticipate failures before they occur.Seamless Ecosystems: Partnerships with OEMs for integrated repair and warranty services.By 2035, on-demand repair services will not only enhance consumer convenience but also play a vital role in reducing electronic waste, improving sustainability, and extending the lifecycle of household and commercial assets. The report analyzes market drivers, restraints, and emerging opportunities, delivering critical intelligence for service providers, investors, and policymakers.

