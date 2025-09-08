Cheese Market Research Report | Growth at 2.67% CAGR, USD 160 Billion by 2035

Cheese Market

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cheese Market OverviewThe global Cheese Market, currently valued at approximately USD 116.67 billion in 2023, is poised for steady expansion, projected to reach USD 160 billion by 2035, underpinned by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.67 percent between 2025 and 2035 1]). Cheese Market Overview
The global Cheese Market, currently valued at approximately USD 116.67 billion in 2023, is poised for steady expansion, projected to reach USD 160 billion by 2035, underpinned by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.67 percent between 2025 and 2035. This outlook reflects robust, incremental growth that underscores the cheese industry's resilience, with innovation and shifting dietary preferences shaping its evolution.

Key Companies Profiled
Emmi, Murray Goulburn, Unilever, Bel Groupe, Arla Foods, Danone, Saputo, Nestle, Schreiber Foods, FrieslandCampina, Fonterra, Lactalis, Land O'Lakes, Dairy Farmers of America, Kraft Heinz

Industry Development and Regional Leadership
North America emerges as the dominant region in the global cheese ecosystem, holding the largest market share among regions, and projected to soar to USD 54.5 billion by 2035. Its mature dairy infrastructure combined with rising consumption underpins this leadership. Europe and Asia-Pacific regions also contribute meaningfully, but with varying growth trajectories. The industry's development is driven by strong foundational consumption patterns and a progression towards diverse product offerings. Segmentation and Expanding Categories
An array of cheese types reveals the depth and breadth of market segmentation:
Cheddar cheese shows remarkable growth potential—rising from a value of USD 37.5 billion in 2024 to an anticipated USD 50.0 billion by 2035.
Mozzarella is also gaining ground, expected to reach USD 40.0 billion by 2035.
Cream cheese, another significant segment, is estimated to be worth USD 25.0 billion in 2024, accentuating its relevance in both retail and culinary applications.
For Ricotta cheese, projections suggest a market value of USD 37.0 billion by 2035.
Beyond traditional offerings, the rise of plant-based cheese alternatives demonstrates a shift in consumer behavior. The plant-based cheese market is expected to expand at a strong CAGR of approximately 10 percent during 2022–2028, signaling growing interest in dairy-free formulations. Key Trends Driving Innovation
Multiple interwoven trends are guiding the cheese industry's trajectory:
Consumer preferences are shifting toward organic, natural, and clean-label cheese products, reflecting broader dietary and wellness trends.
The surge in interest for specialty and artisanal cheeses has boosted demand by an estimated 20 percent in certain geographies, especially amid a resurgence of culinary curiosity and premiumization.
The dynamic plant-based segment is experiencing a heightened adoption rate, with favorable CAGR that underscores the enduring influence of health-conscious lifestyle choices.

Drivers Fueling Market Expansion
Several powerful drivers elevate the cheese market:
Rising global dairy consumption remains the most significant foundational driver of overall demand.
Product innovation, encompassing artisanal offerings, organic ingredients, and convenient formats, meets evolving expectations and propels engagement.
Demand for plant-based alternatives grows rapidly, fueled by health awareness, environmental consciousness, and dietary restrictions, energizing the innovation pipeline.

Navigating Key Challenges
Despite the optimistic outlook, the cheese market faces a set of challenges:
CAGR of approximately 2.67 percent suggests gradual rather than explosive growth, underlining the imperative for continuous innovation and differentiation.
Regional competition—with North America's dominance can overshadow emerging markets, possibly limiting their share unless strategic investments are made in infrastructure and local preferences.
While not explicitly quantified, scaling plant-based cheese production to meet demand without compromise in taste or quality remains a complex task requiring R&D depth—a nuanced challenge inferred from the segment's rapid projection.

In summary, the cheese market is navigating a compelling path: from a foundation solidified by dairy trust and heritage, it is evolving through product innovation, specialty craftsmanship, and plant-based momentum. The expectation that the market will climb from USD 116.67 billion in 2023 to USD 160 billion by 2035, with a 2.67 percent CAGR, reflects both its stability and its appetite for adaptation. Key segments—from cheddar and mozzarella to artisanal and plant-based offerings—are fueling this evolution. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2 Market Introduction
3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
4 MARKET INSIGHTS
5 Market Dynamics
6 Market Factor Analysis

About Market Research Future:
Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions. 