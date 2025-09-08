Submit Release
Boat Lifts & Docks of South Florida Expands Custom Dock Services in Palm Beach, FL

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boat Lifts & Docks of South Florida, a premier marine construction company, has expanded its services to include custom dock and deck design solutions tailored to waterfront properties in Palm Beach, FL. This new offering is part of the company's ongoing commitment to enhancing boating experiences for local customers.

With over 16 years of experience in the southeastern Florida tri-county area, Boat Lifts & Docks of South Florida continues to lead the industry with its specialized knowledge in marine construction. The company now offers personalized dock and deck designs, ensuring each project is suited to the unique requirements of their clients' properties. These solutions not only add value but also improve the durability and functionality of docks and decks.

Incorporating high-quality materials and craftsmanship, the team at Boat Lifts & Docks of South Florida works closely with homeowners to create custom designs that integrate seamlessly with the surrounding landscape. Whether a new construction or a remodel, the company promises a solution that meets aesthetic and practical needs.

About Boat Lifts & Docks of South Florida: Boat Lifts & Docks of South Florida has been serving Palm Beach, FL, for over 16 years, offering top-tier marine construction services, including boat lifts, docks, and deck installations. The company prides itself on its exceptional craftsmanship, customer satisfaction, and comprehensive support, from initial consultations to permit closing.

Mr. Stephen Garbutt
Boat Lifts & Docks of South Florida
954-971-0811
sales@4bld.com

