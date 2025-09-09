Global Special Mortars For Construction Market to Reach $11.73 Billion at a Steady 4.3% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Special Mortars For Construction Market Be By 2025?

In recent years, the market size for special mortars for construction has witnessed a consistent expansion. This steady growth trajectory is expected to take it from $9.47 billion in 2024 to $9.91 billion in 2025, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. Several factors have contributed to this historical growth, including the rise in urbanization and infrastructure development, the increased demand for energy-efficient buildings, growth in refurbishment and restoration initiatives, amplification of high-rise construction projects, and heightened awareness towards eco-friendly construction materials.

The market for special construction mortars is projected to experience consistent expansion in the coming years, with expectations to balloon to a size of $11.73 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. This anticipated growth over the forecast period is due to factors such as government expenditure on smart cities, the rising demand for lightweight building materials, the boom in commercial real estate, an increase in modular and prefabricated building techniques, and a surge in residential construction. Forecast trends impacting this growth include the incorporation of nanotechnology into mortars, the evolution of self-healing mortars, the rise in geopolymer-based mortars, the employment of recycled materials in production processes, and the automation of mortar blending and application systems.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Special Mortars For Construction Market Landscape?

The rise in residential construction is anticipated to boost the special mortars for construction market's expansion. Residential construction involves the erection of new living spaces such as individual homes, apartments, and condos. The surge in residential construction is mainly due to population expansion and urban migration, with more individuals relocating to cities leading to a higher need for new housing projects to house the growing urban populace. Special mortars are employed in residential building to offer improved bonding, longevity, and resistance to environmental conditions, guaranteeing durable and structurally robust homes. For example, the United States Census Bureau, a US government agency, reported in June 2024 that the seasonally adjusted annual rate of private housing completions in May 2024 climbed to 1,514,000, a 1.0% rise from 1,499,000 in May 2023. Consequently, the escalation in residential construction is propelling the special mortars for construction market's growth.

Who Are The Top Players In The Special Mortars For Construction Market?

Major players in the Special Mortars For Construction Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Holcim Ltd.

• CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

• Sika AG

• Knauf Gips KG

• UltraTech Cement Limited

• Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua S.A.B. de C.V.

• ARDEX GmbH

• Uzin Utz SE

• LATICRETE International Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Special Mortars For Construction Market?

Major businesses in the special mortars for construction market are employing cutting-edge technologies such as 3D printing to boost construction productivity, decrease labor costs, and facilitate complicated architectural designs. 3D printing in construction involves making building parts in layers using specific materials and automated printers, guided by digital models. This technology proves beneficial by curtailing construction duration, minimizing waste of materials, reducing dependence on labor, and enabling accurate and intricate architectural designs. For example, Holcim Ltd., a Switzerland-based construction material firm, introduced Tector 3D Mortar, the first-ever locally produced material in Argentina specifically crafted for 3D construction printing in January 2025. Collaboratively created by Holcim Argentina's Innovation and Research Center and Teknix, an Argentine manufacturing company, this revolutionary product comprises a blend of cement, sand, and distinct additives perfect for constructive additive technology. This mortar has already been effectively utilized for 3D printing of full-sized building parts, evidencing its actual utility.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Special Mortars For Construction Market

The special mortars for construction market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Dry Special Mortar, Wet Mixed Special Mortar

2) By Application: Flooring, Self Leveling, Plastering, Repair, Tiling, Waterproofing

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online, Retail

4) By End User: Commercial, Industrial, Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Dry Special Mortar: Masonry Mortar, Repair Mortar, Waterproof Mortar, Tile Adhesive Mortar, Thermal Insulation Mortar

2) By Wet Mixed Special Mortar: Plastering Mortar, Self-Leveling Mortar, Decorative Mortar, Grouting Mortar, Flooring Mortar

Special Mortars For Construction Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for special mortars for construction. Anticipated growth in this market is also outlined. The global market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

