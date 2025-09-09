Pre-Engineered Metal Buildings Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Pre-Engineered Metal Buildings Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Pre-Engineered Metal Buildings Market Size And Growth?

The market size of pre-engineered metal buildings has seen vigorous growth in the past few years. The market, which stood at $20.20 billion in 2024, is expected to rise to $21.36 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. Key growth factors during the historic period include the escalating industrialization, increased demand for economical construction, improved understanding of time savings in construction, growing preference for low-maintenance buildings, and their increasing application in warehouses and logistic centers.

The market for pre-engineered metal buildings is predicted to experience significant expansion in the coming years, reaching a market value of $26.33 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 5.4%. This expected growth through the forecast period can be linked to several factors such as the escalating demand for green construction, increased implementation in commercial and institutional schemes, augmented investment in logistics and warehousing, rising requirements for swift construction methods, as well as expanding urban areas. Key trends projected throughout the forecast period include the development in design automation and software modeling, use of advanced materials for improved resiliency and insulation, innovations in modular and blended construction systems, incorporation of smart technology in buildings, and high-end corrosion-resistant coatings.

Download a free sample of the pre-engineered metal buildings market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27161&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Pre-Engineered Metal Buildings Market?

The growing emphasis on sustainable building techniques is anticipated to boost the expansion of the pre-engineered metal buildings market in the future. Sustainable building methods involve planning and managing structures in a manner that diminishes negative environmental effects, conserves resources and ensures long-term ecological balance. Environmental concerns drive the surge in sustainable building methods, as they help to cut down carbon emissions and lessen the environmental impact of buildings. Pre-engineered metal buildings contribute to sustainable building methods by reducing material waste through precise fabrication. Their designs are conducive to insulation, enhancing energy efficiency – a provision that contributes to long-term environmental benefits. For example, an April 2024 survey by the France-based construction materials firm, Saint-Gobain S.A., showed that 85% of the professionals interviewed took part in some, if not all, sustainable construction activities, and 92% expect to be participating in the upcoming five years. Additionally, 51% have undergone sustainable construction training, reflecting a rise of six points from the 2023 barometer reading. Consequently, the growing emphasis on sustainable building techniques is propelling the expansion of the pre-engineered metal buildings market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Pre-Engineered Metal Buildings Market?

Major players in the Pre-Engineered Metal Buildings Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Nucor Corporation

• Larsen & Toubro Limited

• ATCO Ltd.

• Lindab International AB

• Tata BlueScope Steel Private Limited

• Interarch Building Products Private Limited

• Pennar Engineered Building Systems Limited

• Everest Industries Limited

• Kirby Building Systems India Limited

• Allied Modular Building Systems Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Pre-Engineered Metal Buildings Market?

Leading firms in the pre-engineered metal buildings market are focusing on the introduction of technologically superior solutions such as business-to-business websites. These websites are aimed at enhancing project planning, customer involvement, and procurement effectiveness. They simplify order procedures, offer immediate quotes, and allow customers to personalize their building components online. For instance, Double Black Construction, a construction entity based in Canada, in November 2023, publicized the inauguration of a new website aimed at simplifying quote acquisition for pre-engineered steel buildings. This platform facilitates easy access to customizable building choices, allowing customers to promptly get correct pricing and specifications as per their project prerequisites. The website is designed to enhance the project planning process and customer experience by providing a user-friendly digital solution that bridges the divide between online requests and engineered construction. This symbolizes a contemporary method to improve accessibility and responsiveness in the pre-engineered building sector.

How Is The Pre-Engineered Metal Buildings Market Segmented?

The pre-engineered metal buildings market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Steel Buildings, Aluminum Buildings, Composite Buildings

2) By Roof Type: Single Slope, Multiple Slopes, Curved, Custom

3) By Size: Small (Up To 10,000 sq. ft), Medium (10,000-50,000 sq. ft.), Large (Over 50,000 sq. ft.)

4) By Application: Warehouses And industrial, Commercial, Infrastructure, Other Applications

5) By End Use: Construction, Manufacturing, Logistics, Healthcare

Subsegments:

1) By Steel Buildings: Cold-Formed Steel Buildings, Hot-Rolled Steel Buildings, Galvanized Steel Buildings, Structural Steel Buildings

2) By Aluminum Buildings: Modular Aluminum Buildings, Portable Aluminum Structures, Aluminum Frame Buildings, Lightweight Aluminum Enclosures

3) By Composite Buildings: Steel-Concrete Composite Structures, Aluminum-Concrete Composite Structures, Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Composite Buildings, Sandwich Panel Composite Buildings

View the full pre-engineered metal buildings market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pre-engineered-metal-buildings-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Pre-Engineered Metal Buildings Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for pre-engineered metal buildings, but Asia-Pacific is predicted to witness the most rapid growth in the future. The regions detailed in the global market report for pre-engineered metal buildings include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Pre-Engineered Metal Buildings Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Pre Engineered Buildings Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pre-engineered-buildings-global-market-report

Architectural And Structural Metals Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/architectural-and-structural-metals-global-market-report

Architectural And Structural Metals Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/architectural-and-structural-metals-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.