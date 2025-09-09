Security Safes Market Set to Reach $4.79 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Security Safes Market Through 2025?

The market for security safes has demonstrated remarkable growth in past years. The market projection expects an increment from $3.30 billion in 2024 to $3.57 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The historic progress is predominantly a result of escalating burglary rates, amplified personal security consciousness, increased demands from banking facilities, the surge in requests for portable and mobile safes, and a swelling urban populace density.

The market for security safes is predicted to experience significant expansion in the coming years. Its value is projected to reach $4.79 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth anticipated within this forecast period derives from factors such as the increasing integration with smart home systems, heightened concerns over cyber-physical threats, the surge in demand for secure e-commerce logistics storage, the rising prevalence of biometric authentication, as well as the expanding requirement for safes in educational contexts. Key trends expected within this period encompass digital safe technological innovations, advancements in blockchain access, development of eco-friendly materials, technological progress in hybrid safes, novel voice-enabled access systems, and cutting-edge biometric security technologies.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Security Safes Market?

The escalating instances of theft are likely to fuel the expansion of the security safes market in the future. Theft involves the secret or undisputed taking of property without the permission of the owner, with an intention to keep it permanently. The increase in theft events can be attributed to people grappling with economic struggles and societal issues, which compel some to engage in criminal pursuits. By offering a secure place to store valuables, documents, and firearms, security safes can help mitigate the instances of theft. Their fortified design and sophisticated locking systems can deter unauthorized access, thus bolstering personal and property safety. For example, the Crime Statistics Agency Victoria, a government agency based in Australia, reported in June 2025 that theft incidents had surged by 38.5%, with an addition of 12,343 cases. This took the total count of reported offender incidents to 44,398. Consequently, the escalating instances of theft are a key driver for the expansion of the security safes market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Security Safes Market?

Major players in the Security Safes Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Dormakaba Holding AG

• Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited

• Master Lock Company LLC

• First Alert Inc.

• Gunnebo AB

• Fichet-Bauche SA

• FireKing Security Group

• Liberty Safe and Security Products Inc.

• Stack-On Products Company LLC

• American Security Products Company

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Security Safes Market?

Market leaders in the security safe industry are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products like highly secure vaults to boost safety, prevent robberies, and give homeowners assurance. High-security vaults are strong safes crafted using sturdy materials, cutting-edge lock systems, and anti-tampering technologies to secure valuables from unauthorized access. An example is INKAS Safes, a firm based in Canada that unveiled the residential vault door system in July 2023. This product is a unique high-security vault door developed specifically for homeowners wishing to transform their basement cold rooms into fortified vaults, safe spaces, or areas for gun storage. The vault door includes features such as a ballistic steel body with a CEN BR6 rating resilient against rifle ammo, a UL-approved digital keypad lock, powerful steel deadbolts, and a high-security blend design incorporating strengthened concrete and bullet-resistant steel for ultimate safety. Furthermore, it possesses an emergency one-handed escape latch, can withstand fire for up to 60 minutes and offers flexible hinge and installation choices.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Security Safes Market

The security safes market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Fireproof Safes, Burglary Safes, Gun Safes, Data Safes, Other Product Types

2) By Technology: Mechanical Locks, Digital Or Electronic Locks, Smart Locks

3) By Material Type: Steel, Composite Materials, Plastic, Wood, Metal Alloys

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Other Distribution Channels

5) By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government And Public Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Fireproof Safes: Document Fireproof Safes, Media Fireproof Safes, Wall-Mounted Fireproof Safes, Floor Fireproof Safes, Portable Fireproof Boxes

2) By Burglary Safes: Wall Safes, Floor Safes, Freestanding Safes, High-Security Burglar-Resistant Safes, Cash Deposit Safes

3) By Gun Safes: Handgun Safes, Long Gun Safes, Biometric Gun Safes, Combination Lock Gun Safes, Fire-Resistant Gun Safes

4) By Data Safes: Digital Media Safes, Tape And Hard Drive Safes, Fireproof And Waterproof Data Safes, Server And Information Technology (IT) Equipment Safes, Small Office Data Safes

5) By Other Product Types: Hotel Safes, Jewelry Safes, Safe Deposit Lockers, Under-Desk Safes, Diversion Safes

Global Security Safes Market - Regional Insights

In the Security Safes Global Market Report 2025, North America stood as the dominant region for the year 2024. The report provides an insightful analysis of multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, maintaining a keen focus on its projected growth trajectory.

