Comprehensive Report on the Wooden Decking Market: Opportunities and Challenges

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Wooden Decking Market Through 2025?

The wooden decking market size has expanded significantly in recent years. It is expected to increase from $12.42 billion in 2024 to $13.07 billion in 2025, with an annual compound growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The increase during the historical period is due to factors such as an increase in disposable income, a growing inclination towards attractive residential exteriors, expansion in the tourism and hospitality industry, a surge in do-it-yourself (DIY) home renovation trends, and heightened consciousness about durable construction materials.

Market analysts predict a consistent upsurge in the wooden decking market over the next few years, expecting it to swell to $15.82 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. This predicted growth during the forecast period could be due to an increase in the use of wooden materials in landscaping, a surge in demand for high-end outdoor facilities, an expansion in the use of wood in commercial building projects, a proliferation in residential infrastructure initiatives, and heightened awareness of environmentally friendly wood products. Projected trends for the this period include progress in technologies involving pressure-treated wood, the evolution of sustainable forestry measures, innovations in wood-plastic composite decking, breakthroughs in fire-resistant wood coatings, and strides in the development of weather-resistant wooden products.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Wooden Decking Market?

The wooden decking market is set to expand due to the spike in renovation and home improvement activities. These activities, encompassing enhancements, updates, and restoration efforts for residential properties for both utilization improvement and aesthetic enrichment, are fueled by the surge in homeownership rates. More people buying homes lead to more investments in maintaining and enhancing these properties to boost comfort, efficiency, and long-term worth, which in turn propels the demand for wooden decking. This is because homeowners often prefer upgrading their outside spaces with sturdy and visually appealing materials that boost property worth and outdoor living allure. For instance, Houzz Inc., a US-based software development firm, revealed in 2023 that the median expenditure for kitchen renovations reached $20,000 and $13,500 for primary bathrooms in 2022 – a rise of 33% and 50% respectively compared to 2021. Consequently, the burgeoning renovation and home repair activities are steering the growth of the wooden decking market.

Which Players Dominate The Wooden Decking Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Wooden Decking Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Weyerhaeuser Company

• West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

• UFP Industries Inc.

• Metsäliitto Cooperative

• Trex Company Inc.

• James Latham Plc

• Setra Group AB

• Deckorators Inc.

• Cali Bamboo LLC

• East Teak Fine Hardwoods Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Wooden Decking Market In The Globe?

Leading firms in the wooden decking market are concentrating on the creation of innovative construction materials like thermally modified wood to enhance durability, improve resistance to weather, and provide environmentally friendly substitutes for treated timber. Thermally modified wood, which is natural wood processed at high temperatures without oxygen to increase its durability and stability without involving chemicals, is more resilient to moisture, rot, insects, and warping, rendering it perfect for outdoor uses such as decking, cladding, and handrails. For example, Spartan Forest Products Inc., an American manufacturing organization, introduced ThermaPro Wood in June 2024, a fresh range of thermally modified, prefinished construction materials intended for commercial and residential usage. This new range includes weatherproof decking, siding, and rainscreen parts that are pre-sealed, ready for installation, and provide a sustainable, chemical-free substitute to conventional treated timber. The prefinished decking in ThermaPro Wood series is specially designed for outdoor endurance, making it suitable for use in decks, verandas, surrounding swimming pools, balconies, and pathways, all while augmenting the look of natural wood with low upkeep.

Global Wooden Decking Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The wooden decking market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Pressure Treated Wood, Redwood, Cedar, Tropical Hardwood, Wood-Plastic Composites, Other Types

2) By Installation: Indoor, Outdoor

3) By Application: Railing, Floor, Wall, Other Applications

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Sales, Retail Stores, Wholesale Distributors, Direct Sales

5) By End User: Homeowners, Contractors, Architects And Designers, Builders And Developers

Subsegments:

1) By Pressure Treated Wood: Pine, Fir, Spruce, Hem-Fir, Southern Yellow Pine

2) By Redwood: Construction Common Grade, Construction Heart Grade, Select Heart Grade, Select Common Grade

3) By Cedar: Western Red Cedar, Northern White Cedar, Eastern Red Cedar, Alaskan Yellow Cedar

4) By Tropical Hardwood: Ipe (Brazilian Walnut), Teak, Mahogany, Cumaru, Tigerwood, Garapa

5) By Wood-Plastic Composites: Polyethylene-Based Composites, Polypropylene-Based Composites, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)-Based Composites

6) By Other Types: Douglas Fir, Hemlock, Larch, Wood-Fiber Uncapped Composites, Recycled Plastic Uncapped Composites

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Wooden Decking Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global wooden decking market, and it's projected that Asia-Pacific will see the most rapid growth in the future. The Global Market Report 2025 includes coverage of the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

