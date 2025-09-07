SDDOT Seeks Public Input for Proposed Reconstruction Project on S.D. Highway 10 in Sisseton

For Immediate Release:

Monday, Sept. 8, 2025

Contact:

Brandon Riss, Road Design Engineering Manager, 605-910-7018

SISSETON, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. (CT) to inform area residents of the proposed S.D. Highway 10 reconstruction project in Sisseton. The public meeting will be held at Sisseton City Hall, located at 406 2nd Ave. W. in Sisseton. A short presentation will be shared at 5:30 p.m. The public meeting will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussions with design staff.

Representatives from SDDOT will be available to answer questions, discuss the project, and receive community input. Information will be available on the acquisition of right-of-way and relocation assistance. The purpose of the public meeting is to provide information and gather public input. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the open house. Written comments will be taken at the public meeting open house.

For those who cannot attend the public meeting, or desire additional information on the proposed reconstruction project, information is available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings#listItemLink_2051. The website also allows for online written comments to be submitted. Written comments will be accepted until Friday, Oct. 3, 2025.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

For more information, contact Brandon Riss, Road Design Engineering Manager, 605-910-7018 or via email at brandon.riss@state.sd.us.

