The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) announces that, after consulting with the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG), classes at all education levels will be suspended for the whole day tomorrow (8 September)

MACAU, September 7 - According to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG), Typhoon Signal No. 8 is expected to remain in force before 10 am tomorrow (8 September). After consulting with the SMG, the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) announces that classes at all non-higher education levels will be suspended for the whole day tomorrow, while higher education institutions will observe the relevant regulations.

The DSEDJ reminds schools to take preventative measures through ongoing efforts, including installing waterproof gates, inspecting buildings and school facilities, relocating equipment, monitoring the electrical system, and taking precautionary measures against flooding.

