Announcement of Macao Union Medical Center regarding service arrangements when typhoon signal No. 8 or higher is hoisted

MACAU, September 7 - The Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (hereinafter referred to as “Macao Union Medical Center”) announces that, during the period when typhoon signal No.8 or higher is hoisted in Macao, only the entrance towards the Islands Emergency Station is opened to ensure the safety of residents. All other entrances will be closed.

Inpatient and hemodialysis services in the Macao Union Medical Center are available as usual. However, in case of accidents, please do not visit patients at the hospital during a typhoon.

Services at specialist clinics and the International Medical Centre, imaging tests, laboratory tests, radiation therapy, elective surgery, non-emergency medical services and hospital admission procedures will be temporarily suspended. Patients who are unable to come as scheduled due to the typhoon will be informed of a new date by phone or SMS.

In addition, for patients to have a blood collection, please come on the first working day following the day when typhoon signal No. 8 is lowered, according to the original appointment time.

For inquiries, please call 8392 2211 for medical consultation services and 8392 2600 for services of the International Medical Centre during office hours after the typhoon.