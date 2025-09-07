St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated domestic assault, Cruelty to a Child
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 25A4007881
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Joshua Lewis
STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop A East - St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 9/5/2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1268 Newark Pond Road, Newark, VT
VIOLATIONS: First-degree aggravated domestic assault, cruelty to a child
ACCUSED: Thomas Hatfield
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence.
AGE: 6 weeks
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 6th, 2025, at 1148 hours, Vermont State Police received a report from the Vermont Department of Children and Families (DCF) regarding a 6-week-old child who was hospitalized on September 5th, 2025, with injuries that were concerning for abusive trauma. Following the investigation, it was determined that Thomas Hatfield of Newark Vermont had physically abused the 6-week-old child on four occasions resulting in injuries. The child is currently being treated at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Hatfield was taken into custody for 1st Degree Aggravated Assault and Cruelty to a Child. Following processing Hatfield was released with conditions which include a 24-hour curfew. Hatfield is scheduled to appear in the Caledonia County Superior Court on 9/8/2025 at 1230 hours.
Det. Sgt. Joshua Lewis
Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury
Bureau of Criminal Investigation
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
Office: 802-748-3111
