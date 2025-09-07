St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated domestic assault, Cruelty to a Child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25A4007881

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Joshua Lewis

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop A East - St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 9/5/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1268 Newark Pond Road, Newark, VT

VIOLATIONS: First-degree aggravated domestic assault, cruelty to a child

ACCUSED: Thomas Hatfield

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence.

AGE: 6 weeks

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 6th, 2025, at 1148 hours, Vermont State Police received a report from the Vermont Department of Children and Families (DCF) regarding a 6-week-old child who was hospitalized on September 5th, 2025, with injuries that were concerning for abusive trauma. Following the investigation, it was determined that Thomas Hatfield of Newark Vermont had physically abused the 6-week-old child on four occasions resulting in injuries. The child is currently being treated at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Hatfield was taken into custody for 1st Degree Aggravated Assault and Cruelty to a Child. Following processing Hatfield was released with conditions which include a 24-hour curfew. Hatfield is scheduled to appear in the Caledonia County Superior Court on 9/8/2025 at 1230 hours.

Det. Sgt. Joshua Lewis

Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury

Bureau of Criminal Investigation

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Office: 802-748-3111