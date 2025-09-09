GLW Medical to Expand MIS Solutions and Introduce CREED Edge at AOFAS Annual Meeting in Savannah

WE ARE MIS

Our expanding portfolio reflects a deep understanding of the evolving needs in foot & ankle surgery, with our new MIS platforms, we’re not just responding to market demand — we’re shaping it.” — Vadim Gurevich, President and CEO of GLW Medical

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GLW, Inc. (“GLW Medical or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on advancing orthopedic extremity and trauma surgery, today announced its upcoming product showcase at the 2025 American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) Annual Meeting, taking place September 10–13 in Savannah, Georgia.GLW Medical will debut its CREED Edge Cannulated Implant System, designed to advance surgical precision and efficiency in foot and ankle procedures. The Company will also officially launch its CREED HammerThread Digital Fusion Implants, now available for general release.As part of its commitment to advancing minimally invasive surgery (MIS), GLW Medical will conduct live mock-up demonstrations of the forthcoming GLW Zadek Excalibur MIS System. These sessions will feature anatomically accurate pre-cut orthopedic sawbones, allowing attendees to experience firsthand the system’s refined workflow and technical capabilities.FEATERED PRODUCTS AT AOFAS:--------------------CREED Edge™--------------------The CREED Edge Cannulated Implant System is being introduced under a limited market release. It is intended to support minimally invasive techniques designed to reduce soft tissue disruption and help preserve vascular integrity. As the first in a new series of MIS platforms, CREED Edge is developed to provide surgical precision, procedural efficiency, and intraoperative flexibility, including the ability to convert to open procedures when clinically indicated. A full commercial launch is anticipated in early 2026.CREED Edge features GLW Medical’s patented ortholucent design with radiotranslucent properties that enhance visualization of bony structures during imaging. It includes TriTip cutting flutes designed for efficient bone engagement, the largest cannulation and k-wire diameter per screw size on the market, and a curved chamfer head to help reduce soft tissue irritation. The system supports multiple screw configurations for both minimally invasive and mini-open approaches: partially threaded compressive, fully threaded constant pitch and fully threaded variable-stepped compressive.Available in Ø2.5, 3.7, 4.3, 5.6, and 7.4 mm, the system includes a beveled curved chamfer design with screw heads and compatible washers intended to allow intraoperative transition between headless and headed configurations. It is complemented by single-use burrs for percutaneous techniques, with all components provided in Case Ready™ sterile, single-use kits to support operating room efficiency and inventory management.----------------------------------CREED HammerThread™----------------------------------The CREED HammerThread Digital Fusion Implants, available now, is a Ø2.5 mm cannulated titanium Ti64 implant intended for the correction of hammertoe deformities. The system offers implant options with lengths appropriate for proximal and distal interphalangeal joint (PIPJ and DIPJ) arthrodesis and is intended to provide surgeons with an option for minimally invasive fixation. The instrumentation is provided in a sterile Case Ready™ instrument kit intended for use with CREED HammerThread implants.-------------------------------GLW Zadek Excalibur™-------------------------------Company will preview in Savannah the GLW Zadek Excalibur MIS System, with a limited market release planned for later this fall. This advanced system features a single-use, radiolucent targeting instrument jig designed to guide burr cuts for Zadek osteotomy procedures. The jig provides adjustable angle settings to accommodate varying degrees of deformity correction and integrates guide wires for alignment and wedge sizing. Compatible with CREED Edge implants, the system is supplied sterile in a Case Ready™ kit, complete with an implant lock to ensure secure closure and support a streamlined surgical workflow.--------------------APOLLO AFX™--------------------Also featured at the booth, the Apollo AFX™ Ankle Fracture Plating System incorporates GLW Medical’s patented ortholucent plate and screw design combined with PEEKLOC™ variable-angle locking technology. This system is engineered to enhance plate fit and screw placement while delivering low-profile constructs that help minimize cold welding and reduce the risk of screw back-out.LOOKING AHEAD: EXPANDING THE MIS PORTFOLIOOver the next 18 months, GLW Medical plans to expand its MIS portfolio with reproducible, patent pending radiolucent jigs and its patented ortholucent implants. These solutions will feature single-use, disposable radiolucent targeting jigs and specialized instrumentation, designed to support minimally invasive foot and ankle procedures with enhanced imaging, precision, and consistency.ABOUT GLW MEDICALGLW Medical is a medical technology company focused on advancing orthopedic extremity and trauma surgery. By combining traditional and minimally invasive techniques with advanced manufacturing, including 3D printing and proprietary ortholucent technology, GLW Medical develops implants and instruments intended to support surgical efficiency and facilitate patient recovery.Visit us at Booth 929 during AOFAS 2025 in Savannah.

