Governor Abbott Presents Officer Of The Year Awards At CLEAT Annual Convention

TEXAS, September 6 - September 6, 2025 | McAllen, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today presented Texas Officer of the Year Awards and honored law enforcement officers for the critical work required to keep Texas safe at the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT) annual convention.

"Public safety starts with our law enforcement," said Governor Abbott. "You cannot go to work, you cannot go to school, you cannot go shopping, you cannot live in your community and feel safe without the support of law enforcement to ensure that safety. You don’t get thanked enough for your bravery, for your valor, and what you do for our state. I am grateful for you and your work to keep our communities safe. We look forward to working with you to achieve our joint mission, and that is to make Texas safer every single day."

The Governor was joined by CLEAT President Scott Leeton, CLEAT Executive Director Robert Leonard, CLEAT Deputy Executive Director Jennifer Szimanski, award honorees, and other law enforcement leaders.

At the awards ceremony, Governor Abbott underscored the vital role law enforcement plays in protecting Texans and keeping communities safe. The Governor pointed to the 89th Legislative Session, where Texas passed the toughest bail reform package in state history to keep dangerous criminals off the streets. Additionally, Governor Abbott expressed his gratitude to every Texas law enforcement officer for their unwavering courage, tireless service, and steadfast commitment to safeguarding the people of Texas.

The 2025 recipients of the Texas Officer of the Year Awards are: