DJ SïNR Debuts with 'I Am a Sinner'

The official cover of DJ SïNR's debut single: I Am a Sinner

The stunning and bright official album cover of The PïNK DJ's anticipated debut album, releasing on October 10, 2025.

DJ SïNR, also known as 'The PïNK DJ'

Cape Town’s DJ SïNR Turns Personal Struggle into Festival-Ready EDM with Debut Single ‘I Am a Sinner’

It carried me through heartbreak, growth, and even joy. I Am a Sinner is about accepting that duality in all of us—the good, the bad, and the rebirth.”
— DJ SïNR

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN PROVINCE, SOUTH AFRICA, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cape Town-based DJ and producer DJ SïNR introduces himself to the global dance scene with his debut single I Am a Sinner. The track, which arrives on major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music, blends Big Room and EDM energy with themes of resilience and reinvention.

Drawing from personal experiences of struggle and solitude, DJ SïNR uses music as a space of reflection and expression. “For me, music has always been solitude,” he says. “It carried me through heartbreak, growth, and even joy. I Am a Sinner is about accepting that duality in all of us—the good, the bad, and the rebirth.”

The single also previews his upcoming EP Primus Era, set for release on October 10. Spanning seven original tracks, the project combines festival-ready production with narrative-driven lyrics, aiming to merge dancefloor intensity with emotional depth. Early anticipation for the release has already surfaced in parts of Europe, including Germany, Sweden, the UK, and the Netherlands.

Alongside his music, DJ SïNR maintains a multidisciplinary practice as a visual artist and an avid horse rider. This balance, he explains, helps ground his creative process. His aesthetic identity—marked by a vivid palette of pink, black, and white—serves as a metaphor for transformation, a recurring theme in both his visual and sonic work.

Positioning himself as “The Pïnk DJ,” DJ SïNR brings a distinct visual and conceptual approach to contemporary EDM. I Am a Sinner marks the beginning of his recorded output, with more to follow in the months ahead.

DJ SïNR can be found on social media under @officialdjsinr.

DJ SïNR Debuts with 'I Am a Sinner'

