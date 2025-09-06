Your sexual health matters: VA is here for women Veterans

Sexual health is an important part of a woman’s overall well-being. For many women Veterans, concerns related to intimacy, desire or physical comfort may feel difficult to talk about. You are not alone. These concerns are common, valid and treatable. VA is committed to providing safe, respectful and personalized care that supports every part of your health, including your sexual health.

Many factors can affect sexual well-being. These may include hormonal changes, medications, chronic pain, trauma, mobility challenges, emotional health or body image concerns. No matter what you are experiencing, VA providers are here to help with care tailored specifically for women Veterans.

Sexual health concerns are common and treatable

It is not unusual for women to notice changes in sexual desire or function. These concerns can happen at any point in life and may be related to age, menopause, injury, stress or past trauma. The important thing to remember is that support is available.

Common concerns include:

Low or no sexual desire.

Difficulty becoming aroused.

Inability to orgasm.

Pain during sex.

Vaginal dryness.

Lack of sexual pleasure or satisfaction.

Pelvic floor muscle problems.

Anxiety or trauma responses during intimacy.

Side effects from medications.

Body image issues that affect confidence.

Whole-person care for your sexual health

As a woman Veteran, your experiences and health needs are unique. VA takes a whole-person approach to sexual health, with providers who understand how military service can impact your well-being. We work with you to explore the root causes of your concerns, whether physical, hormonal, emotional, or related to medications, and offer care options that are tailored to your goals and comfort

Here are some of the services available to support your sexual health:

Hormonal medications: Includes treatments like estrogen therapy that relieve menopause-related symptoms, such as dryness, irritation and discomfort during sex.

Non-hormonal medications: Offers options to increase sexual desire, improve arousal and ease vaginal dryness without using hormones.

Sexual health devices: Includes tools such as vaginal dilators or the EROS clitoral therapy device to reduce pain and improve arousal. These are especially helpful for women recovering from trauma, surgery or radiation.

Gynecologic care: You have access to providers who specialize in women’s reproductive and sexual health, and they understand the unique needs of women Veterans.

Pelvic floor physical therapy: Helps strengthen pelvic muscles to reduce pain and improve comfort and function during intimacy.

Mental health support: Includes couples counseling or therapy to address concerns such as PTSD, depression, anxiety or military sexual trauma that may affect sexual well-being.

Relationship and couples counseling: VA offers services to help improve communication, intimacy and connection with your partner, supporting your emotional and sexual health together.

Support for your relationships and emotional well-being

Relationships can be a vital source of connection and strength, but they can also be affected by stress, trauma or changes in health. VA offers support to help women Veterans strengthen their relationships, whether with a partner, family member or close friend.

If you’re navigating challenges related to intimacy, communication, trust or emotional closeness, VA provides counseling services, couples therapy and mental health resources designed with your unique experiences in mind.

Start with a conversation: Your VA provider can guide your next steps

If you are experiencing concerns about your sexual health, a good place to begin is by talking with your VA primary care provider. They can help you understand your options and connect you with the right services and specialists.

Every woman Veteran deserves care that honors your full well-being, including your sexual health.

Support and resources just for you

You don’t have to navigate this alone

Taking care of your sexual health is a vital part of your overall wellness. Whether you are managing discomfort or searching for answers, VA is here to support you with expert care and understanding. You deserve to feel heard, supported and empowered in every part of your health journey.