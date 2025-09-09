Centerprise Services and Quay Partners Announce JV Delivering Integrated Front-to-Back Asset Management Platform

Centerprise Services and Quay Partners Announce Strategic Joint Venture Delivering Fully Integrated Front-to-Back Office Platform for Asset Managers

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centerprise Services, Inc. (“Centerprise”), a leading provider of advanced order and enterprise management solutions, and Quay Partners, a global provider of portfolio management technology and middle/back office services, today announced a strategic joint venture to deliver a fully integrated front-to-back office solution for the asset management industry.

The initial collaboration integrates Centerprise’s TOMI Order Management System (OMS) with Quay Partners’ Horus Portfolio Management System (PMS) and comprehensive middle- and back-office (MBO) service offering. Together, the firms will provide asset managers with a complete, seamless solution that combines cutting-edge technology and operational outsourcing to support the full investment lifecycle.

“This partnership delivers the best of both worlds: state-of-the-art trading and portfolio management technology combined with deep operational expertise,” said Eric Yu, CEO at Centerprise. “Asset managers can now deploy a fully integrated platform that enhances efficiency, reduces operational risk, and scales with their growth.”

In addition to the core OMS-PMS-MBO integration available today, the venture will soon extend the offering to include Centerprise’s EP investment management platform. EP offers a suite of advanced modules - including performance attribution, market risk, compliance, and more - enabling clients to benefit from a next-generation platform that is both modular and extensible.

Importantly, the combined platform can be deployed in multiple configurations, including as a secure, privately hosted service delivering enhanced data privacy, robust cybersecurity, and regulatory-grade resilience - a critical advantage for asset managers operating in today’s demanding market environment.

“We are excited to bring this holistic solution to market,” said Thomas Underwood, Founder and CEO at Quay Partners. “By combining our technology and operational strengths, we are setting a new standard for integrated asset management platforms, enabling our clients to simplify operations while gaining the flexibility to adapt and grow.”

About Centerprise Services, Inc.

Centerprise provides advanced, modular solutions for the asset management industry, including its TOMI OMS and EP enterprise management platform. Centerprise’s technology is designed to scale from boutique firms to global asset managers, offering extensibility, advanced analytics, and robust compliance features. For more information, visit www.centerprise.com or contact us at info@centerprise.com.

About Quay Partners

Quay Partners is a leading provider of portfolio management technology and outsourced middle- and back-office services. Its Horus PMS and MBO service offering empower asset managers to streamline operations, reduce cost, and focus on alpha generation. For more information, visit www.quaypartners.com or contact us at info@quaypartners.com.

