【Tourism + Events】33rd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest is splendidly unveiled today (6 September)

MACAU, September 6 - Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the 33rd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest (“the Contest”) grandly commenced tonight (6 September). Ten themed fireworks displays are scheduled to weave a series of mesmerizing symphonies of light and music across the sky. The first two shows were presented by pyrotechnic companies from Australia and South Africa. As the iconic parallel activity, Fireworks Carnival offers a vibrant feast of fun and delicacies each fireworks evening. Along with the online game and fueled by the diverse promotional campaign, the Contest is set to maximize the appeal of “tourism + events” and boost the people flow and nighttime economy.

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes officiated the opening ceremony together with other guests. In her opening speech, Senna Fernandes expressed that the Macao International Fireworks Display Contest is an iconic nighttime event that offers a stage for top-notch fireworks companies from worldwide to unleash their prowess. Visitors from different parts of the world are attracted to Macao for the spectacular fireworks moments. The event brings out Macao’s strengths as an international exchange platform. Fireworks companies from ten countries around the globe are here to present ten spectacular displays on five evenings, which enriches the palette of nighttime experiences Macao has to offer and invigorates the community economy at night.

The officiating guests at the opening ceremony of the Contest also include representatives of the following entities: the Contest’s leading partners namely Sands China Ltd., Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A., MGM, SJM Resorts, S.A., Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Galaxy Entertainment Group; TDM as the media partner and Macau Tower Convention & Entertainment Centre as the venue partner.

Ten fireworks displays cover National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival

The 33rd Contest is held above the sea from across Macau Tower on 6, 13 and 20 September, 1 and 6 October. Ten spectacular shows are staged from early September to October, covering the National Day Holiday and Mid-Autumn Festival. Australian and South African companies took the lead to set the sky ablaze tonight (6 September). More companies will take the stage to compete on 13 September (Korea and Austria), 20 September (Philippines and Japan), 1 October – National Day (China and Portugal) and 6 October (United Kingdom and Brazil).

High-level competition manifests Macao’s strengths as international exchange platform

MGTO has for decades sought to invite outstanding pyrotechnic companies from worldwide to Macao for the Contest. This year marks the first time for the Contest to include a Brazilian team, while companies from Korea, Japan, Portugal, and the United Kingdom are making their debut in Macao. The other five companies have previously competed in Macao, highlighting the city’s strengths as a platform for international exchange.

Embark on wondrous fireworks journey under ten themes on five evenings

Two fireworks displays take place at 9 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. each evening. Each show spans about 18 minutes. The ten companies are taking the audiences on a wondrous journey of splendor choreographed in extraordinary styles and themes as follows (in order of performance): “Great Southern Land”, “Serengeti”, “Universe of Lake”, “The Power of Harmony”, “The Journey of Life”, “JAPAN PRIDE – The Spirit and Craftsmanship of Japan”, “Celebrations of the 26th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR”, “Celestial Pulse”, “‘Lights Camera Action’ Saturday Night at The Movies” and “Emotions in Every Gaze”.

Fireworks Carnival boosts spending with new highlight

Coordinated by the General Union of Neighborhood Associations of Macau, the Fireworks Carnival kicked off today (6 September) as well. Deputy Director of the Department of Social Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Jiang Zhengyu, MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes and Chairman of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of Municipal Affairs Bureau, Chao Wai Ieng, attended the opening ceremony along with other guests. The Fireworks Carnival takes place next to the waterfront of Macao Science Center, one of the vantage points, from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. each fireworks evening. People can enjoy different delicacies, performances and games, as well as participate in “Fireworks Fest, Collect your Gift”, a new activity that encourages consumption. By purchase at the value of 50/100 patacas or above (which can comprise more than one receipt or e-payment snapshot on the day) in the Carnival and sharing photos/videos of the Carnival with the hashtag #FireworksCarnival on their social media accounts, individuals can obtain a souvenir for free at MGTO’s booth while stocks last, by presenting the proof of payment and social media post.

Splendid fireworks and vibrant communities

The first fireworks night won the applause of keen audiences. MGTO recommends six great vantage points for spectators this year as follows: from Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre to Leisure Area of Kun Iam Statue Waterfront on Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, the waterfront at Macao Science Center, Avenida de Sagres (next to Mandarin Oriental, Macau), Anim’Arte NAM VAN, Caminho Marginal do Lago (next to YOHO Treasure Island Resorts World Hotel) and Avenida do Oceano in Taipa. Many residents and visitors were drawn to enjoy and capture the beauty of the fireworks from different angles on the first night, an immersive experience of the glamorous “tourism + events” amid the dazzling sparks.

Diverse online promotions spotlight the event’s appeal for visitors

MGTO has unfolded a series of promotional initiatives to spotlight the Contest on MGTO’s social media platforms, as well as different channels and platforms in partnership with KOLs in the Chinese mainland and overseas. Online travel agencies (OTA) are commissioned to launch Macao themed webpages about the Contest, advertisements and special offers on Macao tourism products. News about the event are released via a mobile map app.

The Contest features an online interactive game again this year. Visitors and residents can access MGTO’s WeChat mini-program interactive zone by clicking on online promotional messages or scanning QR codes located in the spectator zones. They can share fireworks photos/videos, guess the champion and collect fireworks cards for a chance to win attractive prizes, including one roundtrip air ticket between Macao and the Chinese mainland.

Live broadcast on multiple channels

The fireworks displays are live broadcast on TDM Ou Mun TV Channel, TDM Entertainment TV Channel, Ou Mun-Macau Channel, as well as TDM’s website and mobile application, while synchronized music streams from TDM - Radio Macao's Chinese Channel (FM100.7) at 9 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. every fireworks evening.

For more information about the Macao International Fireworks Display Contest, please visit the event website: http://fireworks.macaotourism.gov.mo or follow MGTO on WeChat, Weibo, Xiaohongshu and Douyin.

Prestigious event radiates the glamour of “tourism + events”

Launched in 1989, the Macao International Fireworks Display Contest has developed into a prestigious event of Macao today. Over the years, outstanding fireworks companies from around the world have joined the Contest to create wonderful shows that keep reaching a new pinnacle of excellence for audience’s enjoyment. In tandem with a growing diversity of parallel activities, the Contest radiates Macao’s charm in “tourism + events” as an international tourism city, enriching the offerings and glamour of the world centre of tourism and Leisure.