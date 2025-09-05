New Books by Sachin Dave Guide Professionals Through AI Adoption and Financial Uncertainty Shaping Business in 2025

Financial Risk Management Modeling [AI]: Identifying, Assessing, and Mitigating Uncertainty for Stability and Success Machine Learning Data to Decision: Unlocking the Power of AI in Business and Beyond

NEW YORK, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed technology and finance author Sachin Dave proudly announces the release of two essential guides that redefine how professionals harness data and confront financial uncertainty in an AI-powered world.1. Machine Learning Data to Decision : Unlocking the Power of AI in Business and BeyondRelease Date: July 21, 2025Publisher: Paper House BooksLength: 272 pagesISBN: 979-8-349-41667-5Overview:In a data-rich age, businesses require more than raw information—they need transformation. This guide demystifies the full machine learning pipeline: from data gathering and feature engineering to algorithm selection, model evaluation, and deployment. Drawing on real-world examples across e-commerce, healthcare, finance, and energy, Dave provides practical insights that empower professionals to turn data into actionable, high-impact decisions.2. Financial Risk Management Modeling [AI] : Identifying, Assessing, and Mitigating Uncertainty for Stability and SuccessRelease Date: August 4, 2025Publisher: Paper House Books LLCLength: 354 pages (paperback); ~202 pages (ebook)ISBN: 979-8-349-41575-3Overview:Uncertainty is inherent in today’s financial landscape. In this authoritative guide, Dave breaks down critical financial risks—market, credit, liquidity, operational, and systemic—and presents strategic frameworks for mitigation. With decades of IT and FinTech experience, he delivers actionable insights into hedging, diversification, credit analytics, and crisis preparedness, enhanced by AI-driven tools that bring modern solutions to complex risk challenges.About the AuthorSachin Dave is a seasoned technology and FinTech leader with more than thirty years of experience spanning Barclays (as Associate Vice President), Infosys, Wipro Technologies, and other pioneering roles in IT innovation. A passionate advocate for STEM education and AI integration, Dave combines deep industry expertise with accessible, real-world application in both titles.Why These Books Matter NowTimeliness: Released mid-2025, these books arrive at a pivotal moment when AI adoption and financial volatility are accelerating across industries.Complementarity: Together, the titles provide a holistic framework—one empowers data-driven operational strategy, while the other safeguards organizations against financial risk.Broad Appeal: Designed for professionals in data science, business leadership, finance, AI strategy, and risk management, the books bridge the gap between academia and practice.AvailabilityBoth titles are available in paperback and e-book formats through major retailers including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org, Kobo, and more.Machine Learning Data to Decision — July 21, 2025; 272 pages; ISBN 979-8-349-41667-5Financial Risk Management Modeling [AI] — August 4, 2025; 354 pages (paperback) / ~202 pages (ebook); ISBN 979-8-349-41575-3Media & Review CopiesAdvance review copies, author interviews, and speaking requests are available. High-resolution cover images and media kits can be provided upon request.Contact:Tiffany SearsPublic Relations Manager855-785-6669tiffanysears@thepaperhousebooks.comAbout Paper House BooksPaper House Books LLC publishes forward-thinking titles in technology and business leadership. Dedicated to nurturing innovation, the company brings expert-driven content to professionals worldwide in an accessible and impactful way.

