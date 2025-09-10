Mateenbar’s Greenbar2X™ Wins 2025 ACMA Award for Market Growth Excellence

Mateenbar's Greenbar2X wins 2025 ACE Award in the category of Infinite Possibility for Market Growth.

CONCORD, NC, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mateenbar, a global leader in corrosion-free concrete reinforcement, has been awarded the 2025 ACMA Awards for Composites Excellence – Infinite Possibility for Market Growth Award by the American Composites Manufacturers Association.The ACMA Awards for Composites Excellence (ACE) are among the most prestigious honors in the composites industry, celebrating innovations that not only advance material science but also create measurable impact in real-world applications.Each year, the program recognizes companies that set new benchmarks in performance, sustainability, and market growth—making an ACE Award a strong signal of industry leadership and trust.The honor recognizes the company’s Greenbar2X™ fiberglass rebar for its pivotal role in expanding access to composite materials across the U.S. construction industry.Greenbar2X™ is a high-performance alternative to steel rebar—lightweight, non-corrosive, and BABA-compliant—now widely available through both Lowe’s stores nationwide and The Home Depot in key regional markets, as well as a growing network of wholesale distributors.Designed for concrete use in foundations, driveways, porches, and slabs, Greenbar2X™ is manufactured using precision pultrusion at Mateenbar’sU.S. facility in Concord, North Carolina.“This award highlights both the growing demand for corrosion-free materials and the real-world momentum behind fiberglass rebar,” said Stan Jacot, CEO of Mateenbar. “Greenbar2X™ makes composite rebar accessible, practical, and scalable—giving contractors, engineers, and homeowners a meaningful material choice at the point of purchase. We’re proud to help reshape the future of reinforcement with a solution built for the jobs that matter most.”Backed by more than 30 years of global experience in fiberglass rebar, Mateenbardeveloped Greenbar2X™ to meet the needs of today’s jobsite while reinforcing confidence in U.S.-made materials.The company’s long-term investment in domestic production, compliance, and contractor support reflects its commitment to resilient infrastructure, local jobs, and a better built environment.At Mateenbar, we believe in reinforcing the things that matter most—our communities, our homes, and the people who build them. Greenbar2X connects innovation with impact, helping to build stronger, safer, and more lasting structures across the country.Join us in shaping the future of construction—explore our products, projects, and technical resources at mateenbar.com/en-us About MateenbarMateenbaris a global leader in the development and manufacturing of glass fiber reinforced polymer (GFRP) rebar products used to strengthen concrete without the risk of corrosion. With over 30 years of composite innovation, Mateenbarprovides long-lasting reinforcement solutions for infrastructure, marine, industrial, and residential construction. The company operates manufacturing and R&D facilities in the U.S., the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, and proudly produces BABA-compliant rebar at its U.S. plant in Concord, North Carolina. Mateenbaris committed to building stronger, more sustainable communities through smarter material solutions. Learn more at mateenbar.com/en-us.About ACMAThe American Composites Manufacturers Association (ACMA) represents the complete North American supply chain for the fiber reinforced polymer (“FRP”) composites industry. Its membership is comprised of manufacturers, material and equipment suppliers, distributors, academia and end users, dedicated to growing the composites market. ACMA serves its members and the industry by promoting the competitive advantage and versatility of composite materials. ACMA offers composites industry educational resources through their Education Hub, CAMX, conferences, webinars, and Certified Composites Technician (CCT) program. It develops standards and specifications that drive preference for the use of composites in place of traditional materials. It leads advocacy efforts via legislative and regulatory channels to achieve a more viable composites industry. Its vision is to make composites the sustainable material of preference. Visit acmanet.org for information on membership and initiatives.

Greenbar2X™ - Durable Fiberglass Rebar

