Discover Cave Life in Missouri with MDC during the SEMO District Fair from Sept. 6 – 13 in Cape Girardeau
Body
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites fairgoers to step into the underground world of the Show-Me State and “Discover Cave Life in Missouri” at this year’s SEMO District Fair from Sept. 6 – 13 at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.
“Missouri is known as the Cave State with thousands of recorded caves,” said Sara Turner, MDC regional resource planner. “These hidden landscapes are home to fascinating wildlife, from blind cavefish and grotto salamanders to unique bats that play a vital role in our ecosystems.”
At the MDC pavilion, fairgoers can:
At the MDC pavilion, fairgoers can:
- See live demonstrations and exhibits showcasing cave habitats and the creatures that call them home.
- Learn how caves form and why they are such an important part of Missouri’s natural heritage.
- Discover ways to protect cave ecosystems, from practicing responsible recreation to preventing the spread of harmful diseases like white-nose syndrome in bats.
- Pick up free educational materials and chat with MDC experts about Missouri’s diverse underground world.
And New This Year
MDC will host its first Nature Trivia Night from 6 – 8 p.m. on Sept. 8 at the SEMO District Fair Activities Tent. Teams and individuals are invited to test their knowledge of Missouri’s outdoors — from wildlife and forests to caves and conservation.
“The fair is a great way for families to connect with nature,” said Turner. “Our theme this year gives people a chance to discover the incredible cave life beneath Missouri.”
The MDC pavilion, located at the north end of the fairgrounds, will be open daily during the SEMO District Fair. Admission is free with fair entry, and activities are designed for all ages.
For more information about Missouri caves and cave life, visit mdc.mo.gov.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.