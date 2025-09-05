Mayor Wu and Boston Parks and Recreation Department Celebrate Improvements to Chandler Pond

This week, Mayor Michelle Wu joined Interim Boston Parks Commissioner Cathy Baker-Eclipse, elected officials, and residents to cut the ribbon on improvements to Chandler Pond in Brighton. The celebration marks a $990,600 investment in restoring the pond’s shoreline, improving ecological health, removing invasive species, and adding native plantings.

“This celebration not only marks an investment in the restoration of Chandler Pond, but an investment in Boston’s community,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I am proud to work with Boston Parks and Recreation to restore this treasured space for Brighton neighbors and all community members who can enjoy the wildlife, beauty, and recreation at Chandler Pond.”

This 18.91-acre park and water body in Brighton consists of pathways, lawn and wetland areas at the pond's edge and is a beloved spot for walking and bird-watching. The event marks the completion of the first phase of shoreline stabilization and restoration planting, a major milestone in the City of Boston’s Chandler Pond Master Plan.

Improvements focused on restoring and protecting the ecological health of the pond while improving the surrounding parkland. Work includes managing the shoreline and upland areas, with the first phase of stabilization and restoration planting already completed along one-third of the shoreline near Lake Shore Road. A multi-year effort is underway to control invasive species, particularly Japanese knotweed, combined with new native plantings and slope stabilization to strengthen the landscape. These improvements also lay the groundwork for long-term water quality monitoring, ensuring the pond’s health and resilience for years to come.

“Chandler Pond is one of Brighton’s most treasured spaces and we’re thrilled to celebrate this key step in protecting its ecology and ensuring long-term accessibility,” said Interim Parks Commissioner Cathy Baker-Eclipse. “We’re grateful to the Friends of Chandler Pond, Boston College, our state and federal partners, and the Community Preservation Act for making these improvements possible for all who enjoy this special place.”

The $957,600 project included $86,600 for design and $871,000 for construction, funded through the support of the Community Preservation Act (CPA) funding ($575,000), DCR Funding, and ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding via the Friends of Chandler Pond ($132,600), and $250,000 from the Boston College Neighborhood Improvement fund. Design work was led by Kyle Zick Landscape Architecture and construction was completed by SumCo Eco-contracting.

“I’m proud that at the state level, we have been able to secure funding for this important project,” said Representative Michael Moran, House Majority Leader. “Improving the ecological health and increased visitor access to Chandler Pond is something the Friends of the Pond have been working on for decades. Phase 1 of this project is the first step in maintaining Allston-Brighton’s last surviving pond."

“Chandler Pond serves as a vital green space for the Brighton community and is one of our most cherished natural resources,” said State Representative Kevin Honan. “The partnership and Phase 1 of the shoreline restoration commitment between the Friends of Chandler Pond, the Commonwealth, the City of Boston and Boston College ensures the pond remains a thriving habitat and gathering place for generations to come.”

“Boston College was pleased to support the Phase 1 shoreline restoration and accessibility improvements to Chandler Pond, a well-used and loved neighborhood gem, through the University's Neighborhood Improvement Fund grant,” said Tom Keady, Vice President, Governmental & Community Affairs.

The design and development of improvements to Chandler Pond were driven by the Chandler Pond Master Plan as well as community feedback collected during a public meeting held in spring 2023.

"Community members have worked decades to bring about this project, many for as long as they've lived here,” said DB Reiff, Friends of Chandler Pond. “That's how beloved Chandler Pond is.”

For more information, visit boston.gov/chandler-pond. To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks visit boston.gov/parks, call (617) 635-4505, join our email list, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on X, Facebook, Instagram, and @parks.boston.gov on Bluesky.