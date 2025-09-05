Moose Jaw Overpass Rising and Highway 16 East of a Border City Highlight Orange Zone Update

CANADA, September 5 - Released on September 5, 2025

A rising overpass at Moose Jaw and Highway 16 improvements east of Lloydminster highlight the latest Weekly Orange Zone Construction Update.

"By using the Orange Zone update and checking the Highway Hotline, drivers and shippers can plan more efficient routes to reach their destinations," Highways Minister David Marit said. "Motorists are reminded when approaching road construction to please slow down, obey all signs and instructions to help ensure everyone gets home safely."

The Ministry of Highways continues moving forward with various work this summer construction season. New projects are starting, underway or ending.

Weekly highlights include:

Construction on Trans-Canada Yellowhead Highway 16 is to begin with the installation of nine culverts by boring at various locations between Marshall and Lashburn. The culverts are part of a $6.6 million project that will also see more than 15 km of the eastbound lanes in the area repaved later this fall. The project is expected to be completed this year.

An estimated $33.7 million project that began in March to raise the height of Highway 2 over Trans-Canada Highway 1 at Moose Jaw continues. The northbound bridge girders have been installed. Work is progressing on the concrete bridge barriers on the edge of the deck, along with highway on- and off-ramps. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

A $655,000 installation of three culverts on Highway 51 west of Kelfield is complete with minor cleanup work remaining. The project has been removed from the Weekly Orange Zone Construction Update.

The Weekly Orange Zone Construction Update at www.saskatchewan.ca/orange-zone provides details about key highway projects to help plan safe and efficient travel. Motorists are reminded to also check the Highway Hotline at https://hotline.gov.sk.ca/ which has additional information about work zones, ferry crossings, closures and incidents related to wildfires.

All construction projects are subject to weather.

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $13.8 billion in transportation infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 21,800 km of highways across the province.

-30-

For more information, contact: