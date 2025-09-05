Saskatchewan Adds 16,500 Full-Time Jobs in August with More People Working Than Ever Before

CANADA, September 5 - Released on September 5, 2025

The most recent labour force numbers from Statistics Canada show that Saskatchewan has continued to see record growth with 16,500 full-time jobs added year-over-year in August. Saskatchewan also saw the lowest unemployment rate amongst provinces at 4.7 per cent, well below the national average of 7.1 per cent.

"Once again, with record job numbers and low unemployment, we have proven why we are the best place to live, work and raise a family in Canada," Deputy Premier and Immigration and Career Training Minister Jim Reiter said. "Our government is committed to ensuring that this growth continues and we have the labour force to support our strong economy."

Saskatchewan full-time employment hit a record-high of 534,300 in August 2025.

Year-over-year, full-time employment increased by 16,500, an increase of 3.2 per cent. Employment for women is up 12,300, an increase of 4.4 per cent, and employment for men is up 3,900, an increase of 1.2 per cent.

Saskatchewan's two biggest cities also saw year-over-year growth. Compared to August 2024, Regina's employment was up 7,300, an increase of 5.0 per cent and Saskatoon's employment was up 1,900, an increase of 0.9 per cent.

Major year-over-year gains were reported for health care and social assistance, up 12,000, an increase of 12.8 per cent. Construction is up 5,100, an increase of 11.4 per cent and accommodations and food services is up 4,600, an increase of 15.0 per cent.

The province continues to see strong growth in other areas. Saskatchewan ranked second amongst the provinces for year-over-year growth in the value of building permits in June 2025 and first for year-to-date growth in the value of building permits and urban housing starts.

This economic growth is backed by the Government of Saskatchewan's Building the Workforce for a Growing Economy: The Saskatchewan Labour Market Strategy, a roadmap to build the workforce needed to support Saskatchewan's strong and growing economy, and Securing the Next Decade of Growth: Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy, a plan to increase investment in the province and to further advancing Saskatchewan's Growth plan goal of $16 billion in private capital investment annually.

