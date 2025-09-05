TDA UNCORKS SPONSORSHIP OF TEXSOM AND ITALIAN WINE PODCAST SERIES

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA), through its Uncork Texas Wines program, is proud to sponsor the highly anticipated TEXSOM 2025 podcast series, presented in partnership with the Italian Wine Podcast and TEXSOM (formerly known as the Texas Sommelier Conference) for the second year in a row.

“Our Uncork Texas Wines program aims to highlight Texas wineries and grape growers, strengthening the community around Texas-grown wine,” said Commissioner Sid Miller. "By sponsoring TEXSOM and this podcast series, we are expanding the dialogue and showcasing the passion and quality that characterize our state’s wine culture.”

This exclusive media partnership gives Texans a front-row seat to the heart of the wine industry. The Italian Wine Podcast will produce specially recorded episodes leading up to and during the TEXSOM 2025 conference, featuring intimate conversations hosted by renowned wine journalist and author Jessica Dupuy, DipWSET. Listeners will hear honest interviews with a lineup of global wine and hospitality experts, including James Tidwell MS, Christy Frank, Jonathan Ross MS, Tim Gaiser MS, Amanda Barnes MW, and Kathleen Thomas, among others.

In each episode, a signature segment called “Texas Wine Tidbit” will share unique stories, fun facts, and insights about the people, places, and grape growers behind Texas-made wines.

About the Italian Wine Podcast: Launched in 2017, it is the only daily wine podcast globally, with more than 2,400 episodes and nearly 7 million listens. It explores Italian wine culture and related topics such as business, diversity, food, travel, science, and marketing, offering content suited for both industry professionals and casual enthusiasts.

For more details about TEXSOM, visit texsom.com.