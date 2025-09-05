Secretary Naig Extends Sign-Up for Cover Crop Cost-Share Through September 18

With record demand this summer and fall, IDALS is allocating additional funding to allow for more participants

DES MOINES, Iowa (Sept. 5, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today announced that, due to record demand, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is extending the deadline for farmers to sign-up for cover crop cost-share through Sept. 18 and is allocating additional funding so that even more farmers can participate.

“Cover crops are one of the most effective practices in the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy that farmers and landowners can use to improve water quality and enhance soil health. We’ve seen incredibly strong demand for cover crops cost-share this summer and fall, to the point that we’ve already set a new record for investment, and our county offices are reporting that requests continue to roll in. I want as many farmers as possible to have the opportunity to participate in this program, so we are extending the deadline to sign up through Sept. 18,” said Secretary Naig. “I welcome both new and returning program participants to take advantage of cost-share to get more acres covered this fall. Visit your local USDA Service Center to sign up before the busy harvest season begins.”

Cover Crop Cost-Share

Farmers who are planting cover crops for the first time are eligible for $30 per acre.

Farmers who have already experienced the benefits of using cover crops can receive $20 per acre.

Cost share funding through this program is limited to 160 acres per participant.

Additional Cost-Share Assistance for First-Time Users Only

Farmers transitioning acres to no-till or strip-till are eligible for $10 per acre. Farmers can receive $3 per acre for utilizing a nitrogen inhibitor when applying fall fertilizer.

Cost share funding for this program is limited to 160 acres per participant.



Farmers may submit applications immediately through their soil and water conservation offices located in their county USDA Service Center. Iowa farmers and landowners are also encouraged to visit with their local Service Center staff to inquire about additional cost share funds and other conservation programs that may be available.



Learn more about conservation in Iowa by visiting CleanWaterIowa.org.