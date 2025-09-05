Attorney General Bird Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Meskwaki Nation

DES MOINES—Today, on behalf of the state of Iowa, Attorney General Brenna Bird signed a historic memorandum of understanding with Meskwaki Nation, Sac & Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa. Also signing the MOU were Tribal Chairman Vern Jefferson and Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens.

This “fresh pursuit agreement” recognizes that Tribal officers certified by the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy may detain or arrest those suspected of breaking the law, even if pursuit continues off the Settlement; conversely, the Iowa State Patrol may do so if a pursuit continues on the Settlement. For example, a Tribal officer who observes an impaired driver may detain the driver for investigation, even if the stop occurs off the Settlement, and a trial court won’t suppress the evidence thinking the officer lacked authority to make the stop.

“Today is truly a sign of cooperation and respect between two sovereigns who care deeply about public safety and the rule of law,” said Attorney General Bird. “With this agreement, Tribal officers certified by the ILEA may act like any other certified officers, even when their pursuit of a suspect ends off the Settlement; and the same for Iowa State Patrol if a pursuit begins off the Settlement and ends on it. I am grateful to Tribal Chairman Vern Jefferson, Meskwaki Nation Attorney General Joshua Canterbury, Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens, Meskwaki Nation Police Chief Jeff Bunn, the Tribal Council, and all who have worked to promote a safer and clearer protocol for both Iowa and the Meskwaki Nation.”

