Award-Winning Author Kiril Kristoff Releases 'Crossing Borders of Time': A Journey Across Heritage and Generations

This book is my way of honoring the struggles and resilience of those who came before me. By telling their stories, I hope readers reflect on their own roots and the strength that heritage provides.” — Kiril Kristoff

NJ, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning author Kiril Kristoff, recipient of the Literary Titan Gold Book Award, has released his latest work, Crossing Borders of Time: One Man’s Journey to Search for His Ukrainian, Greek & Bulgarian Roots. The book, Kristoff’s third sequel, weaves history, family legacy, and spiritual encounters into a narrative that bridges past and present.

Already recognized internationally, Crossing Borders of Time was named a Finalist for the 2025 International Impact Book Awards (Author of the Year, Fiction and Historical Fiction), received honors from the Indies Today Awards (2024), and has been featured in The Philadelphia Journal for its contribution to Bulgarian immigrant literature in diaspora.

A Story Across Borders and Generations

The novel follows Grandpa George, a Bulgarian immigrant who escaped communist rule, endured the challenges of assimilation, and eventually opened his first business, Nick’s Auto Repair, in Brooklyn’s Brighton Beach. His resilience mirrors that of countless immigrants who pursued new lives in America during the Cold War era.

His grandson, Alexander Kakhovskiy, provides a parallel journey. Once wealthy and privileged, a tragic accident propels him into a near-death state and transports him across time to 19th-century Tsarist Russia. Living as a serf, Alexander must face hardship, revolution, and choices that echo those of his ancestors. Guided by visions of Saint George and haunted by Bolshevik legacies, he must reconcile past and present to determine whether history will reshape his fate.

Spiritual and Supernatural Dimensions

The narrative also explores a metaphysical realm when both George and Alexander fall into comas. Within this otherworldly space, they confront Vasiliy the demon and a Bolshevik ancestor intent on severing their family’s legacy. These supernatural encounters emphasize themes of faith, family bonds, and resilience, connecting generations across time.

Themes of displacement, perseverance, and pursuing the American dream permeate the novel. As Alex observes his grandfather’s past, he gains an appreciation for the hardships George endured. The book effectively captures this realization, and moments like these bridge the generational gap, transforming historical struggles into personal revelations.

One of the novel’s most striking elements is its ability to convey emotion through memory. The re-experiencing of George’s past does more than recount events; it immerses the reader in his emotional reality. Kristoff’s skill in translating raw emotion into words, allowing the reader to step into the mind of a man who has lived through exile, hardship, and ultimate resilience, is unmatched.

Reviews and Reader Reception

Readers have responded with enthusiasm, praising the novel’s cultural insight and emotional depth.

“Honest storytelling at its best… heartfelt writing and vivid storytelling… highly recommended for anyone curious about their roots or their place in the world.” — LD Clarke, 5 stars (July 23, 2025)

“Moving, honest, and full of surprises… brought up unexpected emotions in me… made me want to dig into my own ancestry.” — Natasha Johan, 5 stars (July 20, 2025)

“Rich with culture and personal insight… a rewarding read that stays with you after the last page.” — Mt. Michaels, 5 stars (July 20, 2025)

“Finding Your Roots is such a rewarding read… vivid portrayal of Eastern European heritage and immigrant reflections.” — Vesselia Kafozoff, 5 stars (July 29, 2025)

About the Author

Kiril Kristoff is an American-Bulgarian author whose works combine historical fiction, memoir, and spiritual exploration. He spent his first 27 years in Bulgaria before immigrating to the United States, where he lived in Brooklyn, NY.

The latter half of his life, 35 years, was spent living in suburban New Jersey with his wife Vessy, two daughters, Nicole and Julia, and his son, Kristian.

Beyond writing, Kristoff is a licensed physical therapist and acupuncturist, holding a postgraduate degree in Oriental Medicine from the Tri-State College of Acupuncture in New York City. His personal immigrant experience informs his storytelling, allowing him to highlight both the resilience of his ancestors and the ongoing search for identity faced by many immigrant families.

Availability

Crossing Borders of Time is available now through Booksbykirilkristoff.com and on Amazon

