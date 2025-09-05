Shaker Cabinets Expands Showroom Network and Launches Digital Wood Glossary to Support Homeowners and Designers

Shaker Cabinets Wood Database 10 x 10 Kitchen Cabinets

Shaker Cabinets blends best timeless Shaker craftsmanship with modern design tools, trending products, and nationwide showrooms to lead kitchen innovation.

CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shaker Cabinets , a leading provider of Shaker-style kitchen cabinetry, today announced the expansion of its showroom network across Georgia, Florida, Missouri, and California. Alongside the physical expansion, the company has launched a comprehensive digital wood glossary and database to support homeowners and interior designers in making informed decisions about cabinetry materials.Meeting Growing Demand for Shaker-Style KitchensShaker-style cabinetry remains one of the most requested choices in U.S. kitchen remodels. Its clean lines, versatile finishes, and durable construction have made it a staple across both traditional and modern kitchen layouts. Industry data shows rising interest in ready-to-assemble (RTA) cabinets and white Shaker cabinets , categories that continue to grow in online searches and showroom requests.By expanding its regional presence, Shaker Cabinets aims to meet this demand with in-person design support, product access, and consultation services.New Tools for Informed Design DecisionsIn addition to showroom expansion, Shaker Cabinets has launched a digital wood glossary and database, offering detailed information on dozens of wood species. The resource includes insights into grain patterns, density, durability, and ideal applications, helping both homeowners and professionals navigate the material selection process.This initiative reflects a broader industry trend toward transparency and education in material sourcing.“Kitchen design is as much about knowledge as it is about aesthetics,” said Chen An, CEO at Shaker Cabinets. “By expanding our showroom presence and introducing digital resources like the wood glossary, we’re helping customers make informed decisions with confidence.”Products Reflecting Consumer TrendsShaker Cabinets continues to highlight products aligned with current kitchen design trends:Natural Pantry Cabinet – A tall, freestanding storage cabinet designed with soft-close doors and adjustable shelving, meeting growing demand for organizational solutions in open-concept kitchens.KraftMaid Wall Mount Range Hood – A functional and design-focused ventilation option featuring DuraKraft Plus™ finish, appealing to homeowners seeking performance and style in one piece.These offerings reflect the brand’s role in tracking and responding to shifts in consumer preferences.Showroom LocationsCustomers can now explore Shaker Cabinets’ product lines at the following locations:Bremen, Georgia – Georgia Ave, Bremen, GA 30110Interlachen, Florida – Keuka Road, Interlachen, FL 32148Wellsville, Missouri – MO-19, Wellsville, MO 63384Ontario, California – Wanamaker Ave, Ontario, CA 91761About Shaker CabinetsShaker Cabinets specializes in high-quality kitchen cabinetry with a focus on Shaker-style design. The company offers a range of solutions including traditional kitchen cabinets, RTA cabinetry, and white Shaker cabinet collections. With an emphasis on craftsmanship, innovation, and customer education, Shaker Cabinets serves both homeowners and professional interior designers.Media ContactShaker CabinetsPhone: +1 (818) 835-5888Email: hello@shakercabinets.comWebsite: https://shakercabinets.com

